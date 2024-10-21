Netflix just added an Unhinged thriller movie that shows off Russell Crowe as a road-raging psycho

We all love a good thriller, and Netflix has an abundance of them. There's usually a good selection added among the new Netflix movies and this month we've got the Russell Crowe psychological thriller movie Unhinged.

While Crowe is known for his Oscar-nominated heroic protagonists in The Insider, A Beautiful Mind and of course the historical epic Gladiator, Unhinged proves that he can steal the screen as a menacing villain.

We've all had some interaction with the universal experience of getting impatient on the road and beeping at other drivers. Well, Unhinged may make you think twice before hitting the horn next time as Crowe stars as a sadistic psychopath who catches a case of deadly road rage and targets an impatient driver to teach her a lesson.

What is Unhinged about?

Unhinged was first released in theaters in 2020, but is now available to stream on the best streaming service. In Unhinged, single mother Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is having the worst day ever. Running late for work and stuck in standstill traffic during the school drop-off, Rachel is fired from her job over the phone. But soon her incredibly bad day turns into a full-blown nightmare when she gets into an argument with Tom Cooper (Crowe) after she honks at him for stalling at a green light. Unable to let it go, Tom spirals into a violent rage and pursues Rachel in revenge. As Rachel tries to protect her son Kyle (Gabriel Bateman), she's forced to confront Tom as he becomes even more unhinged and off the rails.

While it wouldn't be considered the best Netflix movie due to its 48% Rotten Tomatoes score, its action-packed carnage that bounces between terror and silliness make it a great Netflix watch, with Variety writing that Unhinged "delivers exactly the nasty B-movie thrills you expect". It adds: "the carnage is the point here, not any of the reasoning behind it, and Borte and Crowe bring it to a suitably frothing, furious head."

