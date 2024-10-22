3 Netflix movies with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes that you shouldn't miss

There's always a huge offering of movies and shows on Netflix, but while there's a good haul of titles that are new to Netflix in October 2024, we still have to say goodbye to some highly-rated movies on the best streaming service.

After sifting through the titles leaving Netflix in October 2024, I've found three of the best Netflix movies with more than 85% on Rotten Tomatoes that I can't wait to watch before they leave the platform on October 31. Care to join me?

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

RT score: 96%

96% Age rating: PG

PG Length: 91 minutes

91 minutes Directors: Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones

This outrageous 1975 British comedy is a parody of the legend of King Arthur's quest for the Holy Grail created by the legendary Monty Python comic troupe. Monty Python and the Holy Grail is arguably the best Monty Python movie and shows off the group in the height of their goofiness. Monty Python and the Holy Grail is absurdly silly and provides hilarious amounts of daftness that make it stand out from other modern comedies.

La La Land

RT score: 91%

91% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 129 minutes

129 minutes Director: Damien Chazelle

La La Land is about to become one of the new best Hulu movies as one of the saddest rom-coms is moving to Hulu on November 1. This cinematic masterpiece stars Emma Stone as aspiring actress Mia and Ryan Gosling as pianist Sebastian who meet and fall in love while achieving their dreams. However, the stresses of fame take a toll on their relationship and they find themselves split between love and their careers.

It's a heart-wrenching love story that has a nostalgic twist on classic Hollywood musicals with memorable musical numbers and spellbinding dance choreography. It's no surprise that Stone won her first Oscar for the role and director Damien Chazelle became the youngest Best Director Oscar winner to date.

Dark Waters

RT score: 89%

89% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 127 minutes

127 minutes Director: Todd Haynes

Dark Waters is a drama based on the true story of defence lawyer Robert Bilott (Mark Ruffalo) and his legal case against chemical manufacturing corporation DuPont where he discovers that they have a connection to a spate of mysterious deaths. When he learns that the company has dumping dangerous chemicals into a water source, he is determined to unearth the truth and jeopardizes his career in the process. Dark Waters features a star-studded cast alongside Ruffalo, including Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, and Bill Pullman.

In his Netflix movie of the day article, Matthew Bolton writes that Dark Water is "not the funnest watch in the world, admittedly, but it’s an oddly soothing one in some ways – a vibey, slow story of a man battling The Man".

