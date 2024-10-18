Hulu is stealing the saddest rom-com I've seen with 91% on Rotten Tomatoes from Netflix – here’s where you can stream La La Land

What was once one of the best Netflix movies is now about to become one of the new best Hulu movies in November 2024. Damien Chazelle's almost-best picture Oscar winner La La Land (2016) is making the switch from one of the best streaming services to the other, meaning you'll be able to stream it on Hulu from November 1 to witness the heart-wrenching Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling love story over and over again at your convenience.

Out of all the new titles new on Hulu in November 2024, La La Land is just one of the few movies that will be leaving Netflix in October 2024 for a new spot in Hulu's November schedule. Additionally, Hellboy (2019) and Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) are set to leave Netflix on October 31 and, like La La Land, will become part of Hulu's reshuffled catalog of movies on November 1. While we'd wish that they'd have a Rotten Tomatoes score as respectable as La La Land's 91% (Sonic the Hedgehog has 60%, and Hellboy a catastrophic 17%), I'm kind of living for the subtle shade on Hulu's part.

However that's not to say that Netflix won't see some of the best Hulu movies join its catalog, as it has everything in it to snag some of the titles that are leaving Hulu in November 2024. Netflix's schedule for next month has yet to be unveiled, and while we don't know what's coming to Netflix in November 2024 just yet, I can imagine that the platform will be preparing to welcome the holiday season – just as Hulu has planned.

Part of me has my fingers crossed behind my back in hopes that Netflix will recycle Hulu's rejected titles next month. But I have my eyes solely on Hustlers (2019) because, as I've mentioned in our roundup of titles leaving Hulu, Hustlers is one of my comfort movies and one of my favourites from that year. Bless the days when it was available on Prime Video.

