When everything new on Hulu in November gets released, it always seems to be a case that the best Hulu movies bear the brunt of the chop, while all the best Hulu shows seem to remain untouched. For November 2024, I'm excited to announce that... history is repeating itself.

Hulu's November 2024 list shows that even the best streaming services have their flaws, and although it's not ideal that Hulu is stripping us of more movies, there are no more than 30 titles leaving the service, which I guess is a silver lining. Unfortunately, that means I have to bid farewell to Hustlers (2019), a fun and entertaining watch and one of my ultimate comfort movies.

But just think about it; the next wave of movies leaving Hulu will make a lot more room for the plethora of Christmas movies that are new to the platform in November 2024. Despite the fact we're still indulging in spooky season, the countdown to Christmas is near.

Everything leaving Hulu in November 2024

Leaving on November 4

American Murderer (movie)



Leaving on November 7

Moonbound (movie)



Leaving on November 12

Catch the Fair One (movie)

The Locksmith (movie)



Leaving on November 14

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Dinner (movie)

Ghost Team (movie)



Leaving on November 16

Adopt a Highway (movie)

Arizona (movie)

Beneath the Darkness (movie)

Bone Tomahawk (movie)

Brawl in Cell Block 99 (movie)

The Cobbler (movie)

Devil's Knot (movie)

I Kill Giants (movie)

Mandy (movie)

Mary (movie)

Once Upon a Time in Venice (movie)

Pay the Ghost (movie)

Plus One (movie)

The Man Who Killed Hitler and then the Bigfoot (movie)

The Rewrite (movie)

Terminal (movie)



Leaving on November 19

Dual (movie)



Leaving on November 25

A Banquet (movie)

Mummies (movie)



Leaving on November 30

A Christmas Winter Song (movie)

Hustlers (movie)

Three Identical Strangers (movie)