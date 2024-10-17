We're half way into October and already we've been given an insight to what to expect on Hulu in November 2024. Last month, some of the best horror movies were added to the platform, which we added to our best Hulu movies list, making it a trusty companion for helping me come to terms with the shorter days and gloomy weather. As for Hulu's November 2024 list, Christmas is creeping in.

Joining holiday staples like Elf (2003) and Christmas with the Kranks (2004) in November 2024 are forgotten Christmas gems A Christmas Carol (1984) as well as an abundance of Hallmark movies because, let's be honest, can you even call it Christmas if you don't give yourself to the guilty pleasure of a terrible Hallmark movie?

For all you humbugs out there who think it's too early to get into the holiday spirit, fear not as the new Hulu movies are not all tinsel and mistletoe – there's still a great deal of drama, comedy and sci-fi coming to one of the best streaming services. October is going by incredibly fast, especially as I make my through my horror movie countdown to Halloween – check out the seven psychological horror movies I watched last week – so what better time to start thinking about my Christmas streaming challenge.

Everything new on Hulu in November 2024

Arriving on November 1

Are You The One? seasons 2 & 6 (TV show)

Naruto Shippuden season 9 (TV show)

A Christmas Carol (movie)

Ad Astra (movie)

Aliens (movie)

Billy Madison (movie)

Carpool (movie)

Christmas on the Ranch (movie)

Christmas With The Kranks (movie)

Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe (movie)

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian (movie)

Crazy Heart (movie)

Deck the Halls (movie)

Desierto (movie)

Downhill (movie)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (movie)

Ghost Rider (movie)

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance (movie)

Goodbye Lover (movie)

Grown Ups (movie)

Grown Ups 2 (movie)

Hanging Up (movie)

Happy Gilmore (movie)

Hellboy (movie)

Higher Learning (movie)

Hitman (movie)

Holiday in Handcuffs (movie)

Hollow Man (movie)

Hotel Transylvania (movie)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (movie)

I'll Be Home For Christmas (movie)

Inherit the Viper (movie)

Jingle All The Way (movie)

Just Friends (movie)

La La Land (movie)

The Last Duel (movie)

Lazareth (movie)

Madea Goes To Jail (movie)

The Mistle-Tones (movie)

National Treasure (movie)

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets (movie)

New Year's Eve (movie)

The Nutcracker (movie)

Operation Mistletoe (movie)

The Personal History Of David Copperfield (movie)

Predators (movie)

Renovation Romance (movie)

Same Time, Next Christmas (movie)

Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe (movie)

Santa's Little Helper (movie)

Second Best (movie)

Sonic the Hedgehog (movie)

Teddy Kollek (movie)

Tigerland (movie)

Waitress (movie)

The Wedding Planner (movie)

Whip It (movie)

White Men Can't Jump (movie)

Why Him? (movie)

Wild (movie)



Arriving on November 2

Endurance (TV show)



Arriving on November 6

Gangnam B-Side (TV show)

A Man Called Otto (movie)

November 7

Adoption Diaries season 1 (TV show)

Amazing Wedding Cakes season 4 (TV show)

America's Cutest Puppies season 1 (TV show)

Beyond the Pole season 2 (TV show)

Beyond the Pole: Living Under Lockdown season 11 (TV show)

Bid, Build, Design season 1 (TV show)

Braxton Family Values seasons 5B & 6A (TV show)

Bridezillas season 13 (TV show)

Cutting it in the ATL season 1 (TV show)

First Lady of Jamaica season 1 (TV show)

Ghost Moms season 1 (TV show)

Her Deadly Night in Paris season 1 (TV show)

Hoarders seasons 8, 9, & 15 (TV show)

Holiday Home Invasion season 1 (TV show)

Hustle & Soul seasons 1 & 3 (TV show)

John Edward Cross Country seasons 2-3 (TV show)

Katrina Weddings: A Second Chance season 1 (TV show)

L.A. Hair seasons 3-5 (TV show)

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition season 14 (TV show)

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars season 11 (TV show)

Mary Mary season 5 (TV show)

My Life is a Telenovela season 1 (TV show)

Obsessed with the Dress season 1 (TV show)

Platinum Babies season 1 (TV show)

Prison Brides season 1 (TV show)

Raising Sextuplets season 2 (TV show)

Road Wars season 3 (TV show)

Secret Lives of Women season 4 (TV show)

Surrogate Stories season 1 (TV show)

Tamar & Vince seasons 3-5 (TV show)

Wedding Gown Secrets season 1 (TV show)

Madagascar (movie)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (movie)

Penguins Of Madagascar (movie)



Arriving on November 8

The Fiery Priest season 2 (TV show)

NCIS seasons 1-11 (TV show)

Poolman (movie)

The Present (movie)

Tooth Fairy (movie)

Wild Hogs (movie)



Arriving on November 11

Ally McBeal seasons 1-5 (TV show)



Arriving on November 12

Selling Super Houses season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on November 14

FX's Say Nothing (TV show)

Flipping Down Souths season 1 (TV show)

I Wasn't Expecting a Baby! season 1 (TV show)

Legends of the Fork season 1 (TV show)

Seatbelt Psychic season 1 (TV show)

The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth (TV show)

13 Sons & Pregnant season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on November 15

It's All Country season 1 (TV show)

Art Gallery: Andy Haynes, Maddie Wiener, Jackie Fabulous (TV show)

The Backyard: Ralph Barbosa, Kiry Shabazz, Brittany Schmitt (TV show)

The Cabin: Alec Flynn, Caitlin Peluffo, Garrick Bernard (TV show)

Parking Lot: Mark Smalls, Robby Hoffman, Darius Bennett (TV show)

The Taste of Things (movie)

Thelma (movie)



Arriving on November 16

Harriet (movie)



Arriving on November 17

Christmas at the Golden Dragon (movie)

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing (movie)

Christmas Sail (movie)

A Holiday in Harlem (movie)

A Kismet Christmas (movie)

A Royal Corgi Christmas (movie)

The Santa Stakeout (movie)



Arriving on November 18

Cake Toppers season 1 (TV show)

"Cookie, Cupcake, Cake" season 1 (TV show)

The Honorable Shyne (documentary)



Arriving on November 19

Interior Chinatown season 1 (TV show)

Drugstore June (movie)



Arriving on November 20

Missing (movie)

The Son (movie)



Arriving on November 21

The 58th Annual CMA Awards

American Pickers: Best Of season 7 (TV show)

The Boarding School Murders season 1 (TV show)

Celebrity Renovation season 1 (TV show)

Christmas at the Chalet (movie)

Christmas Wars season 2 (TV show)

Donnie Loves Jenny season 1 (TV show)

Downtown Shabby season 1 (TV show)

History's Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman season 1 (TV show)

Lost Gold of World War II season 2 (TV show)

Roanoke: A Mystery Carved in Stone season 1 (TV show)

Secret Restoration season 1 (TV show)

Ultimate Holiday Feast season 1 (TV show)

A Cowboy Christmas Romance (movie)

Merry Magic Christmas (movie)

Mistletoe Match (movie)

Mom's Christmas Boyfriend (movie)



Arriving on November 22

Bia and Victor season 1 (TV show)

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (TV show)

Firebrand (movie)

The Good Half (movie)



Arriving on November 23

Sausage Party (movie)



Arriving on November 24

Southpaw (movie)



Arriving on November 25

Family Guy: Exclusive Holiday Special (TV show)

Tsunami (TV show)



Arriving on November 26

Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae (documentary series)

Robot Dreams (movie)



Arriving on November 27

Elf (movie)

Four Christmases (movie)

Fred Claus (movie)

Jack Frost (movie)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (movie)

The Polar Express (movie)



Arriving on November 29

Olympus Has Fallen (movie)

Plant Shop: Fahim Anwar, Susan Rice, Derrick Stroup (TV show)

Speakeasy: Torio Van Grol, Shapel Lacey, Ahamed Weinberg (TV show)

Thrift Store: Malik Elassal, Emma Willmann, TJ (TV show)

Tiki Series: Ali Macofsky, Matt Braunger, Sydney Castillo (TV show)