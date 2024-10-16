How to watch Ghosts US season 4 online from anywhere
Patience and the parents will give Woodstone Mansion's resident ghosts nightmares
Watch Ghosts US season 4 online
If there's one thing more frightening than a ghost – even that of a 1600s outcast who was too extreme for the Puritans, and is now partial to kidnapping – it's the prospect of a visit from the parents. Here's where to watch Ghosts US season 4 online for free – from anywhere.
|Premiere: Thursday, October 17
|Watch FREE: TVNZ+ (New Zealand)
|US stream: Paramount Plus
|Use NordVPN to watch any stream
Following season 3, a reunion with her absentee father, Frank (Dean Norris), brings back bitter memories for Sam (Rose McIver). Elsewhere, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) goes through an ordeal that not only brings his parents to the country estate, but enables him to see its supernatural cohabitants for the very first time.
Which brings us to charming, delightful Patience (Mary Holland). Having made her mark by abducting her centuries-long nemesis Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), she'll wreak havoc by testing the strength of Sam and Frank's relationship and, ahem, putting Sam on a witch trial.
Read on as we explain how to watch Ghosts US season 4 from anywhere in the world.
Can I watch Ghosts US season 4 for free?
Yes. Viewers in New Zealand can watch Ghosts US season 4 for free on the TVNZ Plus streaming service.
Don't forget you can use a VPN to watch Ghosts US season 4 on your usual streaming service from abroad.
Unblock any stream with a VPN
If you're keen to watch Ghosts US season 4 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
Use a VPN to watch Ghosts US season 4 from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.69 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch Ghosts US season 4 in the US
Ghosts US season 4 airs on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount Plus. The show premieres at 8.30pm ET/PT on Thursday, October 17.
CBS can only be streamed live via the SHOWTIME package, which costs from $12.99 per month, while the base plan allows users to stream episodes a day after airing. A subscription to Paramount Plus includes a 7-day free trial.
CBS is also available on a streaming basis from cable replacement service Fubo.
Traveling abroad? You can stream Ghosts season 4 from anywhere with a reliable VPN.
Can you watch Ghosts US season 4 in the UK?
There's no word yet on when Ghosts US season 4 will come out in the UK, but fans likely have a wait in store, as the previous season was in transit for five months. On a positive note, Ghosts US season 4 will almost certainly stream on the free BBC iPlayer platform in the UK.
New Zealanders currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Ghosts US season 4 on TVNZ Plus from abroad.
Watch Ghosts US season 4 in Australia
Ghosts US season 4 airs on Paramount Plus in Australia. Episodes land on Fridays, starting October 18.
Prices start at AU$9.99, and a subscription to Paramount Plus includes a 7-day free trial for new users.
Watch Ghosts US season 4 in Canada
Ghosts US season 4 premieres at 7.30pm ET/PT on Thursday, October 17 in Canada, on Global TV.
Don't have cable? Try Stack TV, which carries a number of channels, including Global TV, and is available via Prime Video, Fubo and more. It’s FREE to Prime Video subscribers for the first seven days and CA$12.99 per month thereafter.
Watch Ghosts US season 4 FREE in New Zealand
As mentioned above, viewers in New Zealand can watch Ghosts US season 4 for FREE on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service. Episodes air at 6pm NZDT on Fridays, starting October 18.
Outside New Zealand? Remember that Kiwis abroad can use a VPN to tune into TVNZ Plus while away from home, and watch Ghosts US season 4 for free, just as normal.
What you need to know about Ghosts US season 4
Ghosts US season 4 cast
Rose McIver as Sam Arondekar
Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay Arondekar
Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac
Danielle Pinnock as Alberta
Richie Moriarty as Pete
Asher Grodman as Trevor
Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn
Roman Zaragoza as Sasappis
Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty
Mary Holland as Patience
Dean Norris as Frank, Sam's father
Ghosts US season 4 episode guide
- Episode 1: Patience – While Sam and the ghosts race to find him, Isaac comes face to face with Puritan ghost Patience (Mary Holland) for the first time since she was lost in the dirt.
- Episode 2: Sam's Dad – When Sam’s dad (Dean Norris) comes to Woodstone for a visit, Patience (Mary Holland) puts their father-daughter relationship to the test. Also, Isaac must deal with the fallout from his breakup with Nigel and Thor and Flower handle an awkward situation with Nancy.
- Episode 3: Halloween 4: The Witch – The ghosts, seeking some excitement during a low-key Halloween, join Patience (Mary Holland) in putting Sam on a witch trial.
- Episode 4: The Work Retreat
- Episode 5: TBA
- Episode 6: TBA
- Episode 7: TBA
- Episode 8: TBA
- Episode 9: TBA
- Episode 10: TBA
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.