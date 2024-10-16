How to watch Ghosts US season 4 online from anywhere

Watch Ghosts US season 4 online

If there's one thing more frightening than a ghost – even that of a 1600s outcast who was too extreme for the Puritans, and is now partial to kidnapping – it's the prospect of a visit from the parents. Here's where to watch Ghosts US season 4 online for free – from anywhere.

Following season 3, a reunion with her absentee father, Frank (Dean Norris), brings back bitter memories for Sam (Rose McIver). Elsewhere, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) goes through an ordeal that not only brings his parents to the country estate, but enables him to see its supernatural cohabitants for the very first time.

Which brings us to charming, delightful Patience (Mary Holland). Having made her mark by abducting her centuries-long nemesis Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), she'll wreak havoc by testing the strength of Sam and Frank's relationship and, ahem, putting Sam on a witch trial.

Read on as we explain how to watch Ghosts US season 4 from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Ghosts US season 4 for free? Yes. Viewers in New Zealand can watch Ghosts US season 4 for free on the TVNZ Plus streaming service. Don't forget you can use a VPN to watch Ghosts US season 4 on your usual streaming service from abroad.

How to watch Ghosts US season 4 in the US

Ghosts US season 4 airs on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount Plus. The show premieres at 8.30pm ET/PT on Thursday, October 17.

CBS can only be streamed live via the SHOWTIME package, which costs from $12.99 per month, while the base plan allows users to stream episodes a day after airing. A subscription to Paramount Plus includes a 7-day free trial.

CBS is also available on a streaming basis from cable replacement service Fubo.

Can you watch Ghosts US season 4 in the UK?

There's no word yet on when Ghosts US season 4 will come out in the UK, but fans likely have a wait in store, as the previous season was in transit for five months. On a positive note, Ghosts US season 4 will almost certainly stream on the free BBC iPlayer platform in the UK.

Watch Ghosts US season 4 in Australia

Ghosts US season 4 airs on Paramount Plus in Australia. Episodes land on Fridays, starting October 18.

Prices start at AU$9.99, and a subscription to Paramount Plus includes a 7-day free trial for new users.

Watch Ghosts US season 4 in Canada

Ghosts US season 4 premieres at 7.30pm ET/PT on Thursday, October 17 in Canada, on Global TV.

Don't have cable? Try Stack TV, which carries a number of channels, including Global TV, and is available via Prime Video, Fubo and more. It’s FREE to Prime Video subscribers for the first seven days and CA$12.99 per month thereafter.

Watch Ghosts US season 4 FREE in New Zealand

As mentioned above, viewers in New Zealand can watch Ghosts US season 4 for FREE on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service. Episodes air at 6pm NZDT on Fridays, starting October 18. Outside New Zealand? Remember that Kiwis abroad can use a VPN to tune into TVNZ Plus while away from home, and watch Ghosts US season 4 for free, just as normal.

What you need to know about Ghosts US season 4

Ghosts US season 4 cast

Rose McIver as Sam Arondekar

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay Arondekar

Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac

Danielle Pinnock as Alberta

Richie Moriarty as Pete

Asher Grodman as Trevor

Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn

Roman Zaragoza as Sasappis

Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty

Mary Holland as Patience

Dean Norris as Frank, Sam's father

Ghosts US season 4 episode guide

Episode 1: Patience – While Sam and the ghosts race to find him, Isaac comes face to face with Puritan ghost Patience (Mary Holland) for the first time since she was lost in the dirt.

– While Sam and the ghosts race to find him, Isaac comes face to face with Puritan ghost Patience (Mary Holland) for the first time since she was lost in the dirt. Episode 2: Sam's Dad – When Sam’s dad (Dean Norris) comes to Woodstone for a visit, Patience (Mary Holland) puts their father-daughter relationship to the test. Also, Isaac must deal with the fallout from his breakup with Nigel and Thor and Flower handle an awkward situation with Nancy.

– When Sam’s dad (Dean Norris) comes to Woodstone for a visit, Patience (Mary Holland) puts their father-daughter relationship to the test. Also, Isaac must deal with the fallout from his breakup with Nigel and Thor and Flower handle an awkward situation with Nancy. Episode 3: Halloween 4: The Witch – The ghosts, seeking some excitement during a low-key Halloween, join Patience (Mary Holland) in putting Sam on a witch trial.

– The ghosts, seeking some excitement during a low-key Halloween, join Patience (Mary Holland) in putting Sam on a witch trial. Episode 4: The Work Retreat

Episode 5: TBA

Episode 6: TBA

Episode 7: TBA

Episode 8: TBA

Episode 9: TBA

Episode 10: TBA