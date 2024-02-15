Where to watch Ghosts US season 3 online: the spooky sitcom is back...

Although a little later (and shorter) than hoped, Ghosts season 3 is finally here. It's part of the CBS Thursday night comedy line-up. But you don't need cable to watch Ghosts season 3. You can stream the show from anywhere in the world by using a VPN. We'll show you how just below.

When we last saw the residents of Woodstone Mansion, Jay and Sam looked on in horror as a beam of light from the house signified that one of the ghostly gang had been “sucked off” (or passed over to the afterlife, for the uninitiated). Season 3 promises to unravel the mystery of just which of the haunters has departed.

Where to Watch Ghosts US season 3

The entire regular Ghosts US cast are expected to return with the homeowners once again joined by Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta and Richie Moriarty as Pete. Also back are Asher Grodman as Trevor, Sheila Carrasco as Flower and Devan Chandler Long as Thor, while Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty and Román Zaragoza as Sass round out the cast of Ghosts.

Read on as we explain how to watch Ghosts US online and from anywhere. We also have information on watching Ghosts season 2 and the British TV original which is also very, very good.

How to watch Ghosts US season 3 online in the US

Ghost US season 3 returns to CBS at 8:30pm ET/PT on Thursday, February 15, with new episodes airing in the same slot weekly. If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website. You'll need to sign in with your cable provider details. Cord-cutters can watch Ghosts US season 3 on Paramount Plus without the need for cable TV. There's a Paramount Plus free trial. An alternative is an over-the-top streaming service with the CBS TV channel, and our recommendation would be FuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement carrying more than 100 channels and starting from $79.99 a month. Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial on offer so you can try before you buy - and cancel if you're not a fan. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch Ghosts US season 3 outside your country

Out of the country for either work or pleasure? If so, you’ll likely encounter geo-blocking restrictions when trying to access your local streaming service, which means you won’t be able to watch Ghosts US season 3 online as you normally would.

Luckily, the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – provides a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

Use a VPN to watch Ghosts US season 3 online from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to – it really is that easy.

How to watch Ghosts US season 3 online in Canada

Ghosts US season 3 is airing on Global TV in Canada at the same time as it goes out south of the border at 8:30pm ET/PT on Thursday nights, starting February 15. If you have Global TV as part of your cable plan, but aren't home when Ghosts US is on, you can stream it live or on demand via the Global TV app or online platform. Or for cord cutters, there's the Stack TV service, which carries a number of channels, including Global TV, and is available via Prime Video, Fubo and more. It’s free to Prime Video subscribers for the first seven days and then CA$12.99 per month thereafter. Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can I watch Ghosts US season 3 online in the UK?

There's no word on when Ghosts US season 3 will land in the UK, but previous season aired on BBC Three and released as boxsets on the BBC iPlayer streaming service, so that's also where you'll find season 3 in due course. In the meantime, the original British version, including its Christmas 2023 finale, is also available on iPlayer. BBC iPlayer is a FREE service, though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV licence, as these cover digital content consumption too. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

How to watch Ghosts US season 3 online in Australia

Strangely, there's no word yet on when Ghosts US will air in Australia, despite season 2 airing shortly after episodes debuted in the US. When is does arrive, it's likely episodes will go out on Network Ten before being available on demand for a limited time on the 10Play streaming service. New episodes will also hit Paramount Plus, which is where season 1 and 2 are available to stream in full right now. A monthly subscription to Paramount Plus costs AU$9.99 and new subscribers can enjoy a 7-day FREE trial. Aussie abroad? As detailed above, if you’re overseas you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

Ghosts US season 3 episode guide

While previous seasons of Ghosts US have tended to have around the usual American sitcom standard of 22 episodes, owing to the 2023 Hollywood strikes, season 3 is expected to deliver just 10.

Episode 1: "The Owl" – Thursday, February 15

– Thursday, February 15 Episode 2: "Man of Your Dreams" – Thursday, February 22

– Thursday, February 22 Episode 3: "He Sees Dead People" – Thursday, February 29

– Thursday, February 29 Episode 4: TBC – Thursday, March 7

– Thursday, March 7 Episode 5: TBC – Thursday, March 14

– Thursday, March 14 Episode 6: TBC – Thursday, March 21

– Thursday, March 21 Episode 7: TBC – Thursday, March 28

– Thursday, March 28 Episode 8: TBC – Thursday, April 4

– Thursday, April 4 Episode 9: TBC – Thursday, April 11

– Thursday, April 11 Episode 10: TBC – Thursday, April 18

Ghosts US trailer

Season 3 is being kept under wraps for now, but you can relive the highlights so far right here:

