Can’t wait to stream The Serpent Queen season 2 on Hulu? Here are 3 more dramas with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
From crime to history, there's a mix of dramas
Critically acclaimed drama The Serpent Queen received a royally good reception when it first aired in 2022, with the first season earning a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score – and we have no doubt that season two will do just as well when it lands on one of the best streaming platforms (whether that's Hulu for those in the US, MGM Plus in the UK or Stan in Australia) on July 19.
The Serpent Queen tells the story of Italian orphan Catherine de' Medici's (Samantha Morton) life as she becomes one of France's most powerful rulers after marrying Prince Henri of France at just 14-years-old. While you may have devoured The Serpent Queen while waiting for Prime Video's Bridgerton rival My Lady Jane, here are three more dramas to watch on Hulu with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes that would definitely make it onto our best Hulu shows list.
A Small Light
- RT Score: 100%
- Age rating: TV-14
- Length: ~51 minute episodes
- Creators: Tony Phelan and Joan Rater
A Small Light tells the remarkable true story of Miep Gies (Bel Powley), a Dutch woman who risked her life hiding Anne Frank's family from the Nazis during World War II. The emotional, brutal and compelling drama is a fresh retelling of the familiar Anne Frank story through the eyes of one of her protectors Miep Gies, Otto Frank's (Liev Schreiber) secretary.
Although Anne Frank is a minor character in A Small Light, her unwavering legacy is prominent throughout this tale of courage, resilience and humanity. The cast are astounding as they embody the roles of important historical figures, whose captivating performances help pass on this tragic story to the next generation.
Available to stream on Hulu in the US, and Disney Plus in the UK and Australia.
Prey
- RT Score: 100%
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: ~46 minute episodes
- Creator: Chris Lunt
Prey season one stars John Simm as well-liked Manchester detective Marcus Farrow, whose life spirals out of control when he goes on the run after being wrongly accused of killing his ex-wife and son. The second season follows prison officer David Murdoch (Philip Glenister) who is dragged into a criminal world when his pregnant daughter is kidnapped.
The gripping and heart-pounding police drama is similar to Line of Duty. From stabbings and car crashes to corruption and police pursuits, Prey will have you breathless and on the edge of your seat from start to finish.
Available to stream on Hulu in the US, ITVX in the UK and Prime Video in Australia.
The Good Mothers
- RT Score: 100%
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: ~60 minute episodes
- Creator: Alex Perry
Italian-British drama The Good Mothers is an adaptation of Alex Perry's book about three women born into the notorious Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta mafia who work with a courageous female prosecutor to bring down the organized crime group from the inside.
Dramas about the Italian mafia usually indulge in guns, drugs, violence and money from the male gangsters point of view. However, The Good Mothers offers a fresh perspective on the genre and importantly tells the true story of oppression through the women's eyes. Beautifully shot and wonderfully acted, The Good Mothers puts women front and centre of this thrillingly tense series.
Available to stream on Hulu in the US, and Disney Plus in the UK and Australia.
