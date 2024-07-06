5 thriller movies coming to Hulu in July 2024 with over 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

Hulu always has a vast range of movies and shows that span across genres, and its list of everything new in July 2024 is packed with entertaining titles. If you're a fan of thriller movies in particular, then Hulu is definitely the place to go to this month.

The five thriller movies we've selected contain different elements of mystery, sci-fi, action and horror – and are all rated over 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, so earn place on our best Hulu movies list. When it comes to our picks, it's pretty much a mixed bag of classic sci-fi, modern psychological thriller, and non-English language cinema.

Even if thrillers aren't usually your go-to, these five scary good movies are a great way to get you into a genre you may not have considered before – especially if you like the best horror movies and suspense.

Aliens (1986)

Aliens (1986) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 98%

Director: James Cameron

Runtime: 137 minutes

Age rating: R

Arriving on: July 1

The seven year gap between Aliens (1979) and its sequel Aliens (1986) was a long wait for sci-fi fans, but it clearly paid off given its immense 98% Rotten Tomatoes score. In it, lieutenant Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) has been floating around space for 57-years when her shuttle is discovered by another space crew. When she arrives at the LV-426 colonial unit to carry out an investigation, the only thing she finds is a nine year-old girl named Newt (Carrie Henn), a survivor of an invasion. That all changes when they find themselves at the center of another alien invasion, with hundreds of extra-terrestrial beings ready to attack.

Get Out (2017)

Get Out Official Trailer 1 (2017) - Daniel Kaluuya Movie - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 98%

Director: Jordan Peele

Runtime: 104 minutes

Age rating: R

Arriving on: July 1

In his directorial debut, Jordan Peele's Get Out was a smash hit at the time of its release in 2017 because of its writing and powerful underlying social commentary. The movie follows young black man Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and his girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) as they travel for a weekend getaway to meet her parents. When they arrive, the welcoming yet overly generous demeanour of Rose's parents come across as awkward attempts to navigate the two as an interracial couple. Over the course of the weekend, disturbing events begin to unfold and the dark family truth is revealed, putting Chris' life in severe danger.

Source Code (2011)

Source Code (2011) - Official Trailer 1 - Jake Gyllenhaal Sci-Fi Thriller HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 92%

Director: Duncan Jones

Runtime: 89 minutes

Age rating: PG-13

Arriving on: July 1

With a respectable Rotten Tomatoes score of 92%, director Duncan Jones blends thriller with sci-fi and mystery in Source Code. Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Colter Stevens, a helicopter pilot embarking on a top-secret military mission to relive the last moments of a man who died in a train explosion where he must identify the person responsible for creating the bomb in order to stop similar future incidents from happening. During his mission, he lives the last life moments of the victim, gaining confidence that it can be prevented.

The Origin of Evil (2022)

The Origin of Evil Trailer #1 (2023) - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 92%

Director: Sebastien Marnier

Runtime: 123 minutes

Age rating: R

Arriving on: June 1

The Origin of Evil is best described as a thriller that meets French cinema. In it, Stéphane (Laure Calamy) reaches out to Serge (Jacques Weber), a rich business who she claims to be her father. Her sudden announcement doesn't sit well with his family, but she stops at nothing to get to know him and become part of the family circle. Upon her visit to his mansion, she is faced with the other women in his life, including his wife (Dominique Blanc) and his other daughter (Doria Tiller), who aren't convinced by Stéphane's claims, but they don't know that she's a cunning liar who has more than just a few secrets up her sleeve.

13 Assassins (2011)

13 Assassins [2010] Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 95%

Director: Takashi Miike

Runtime: 126 minutes

Age rating: R

Arriving on: July 8

On rare occasions do we se movie remakes score higher than their original material, but in the case of 13 Assassins it's 2011 remake was a smash hit on Rotten Tomatoes compared to the 1963 movie's score of 64%. Set in 19th-century Japan and based on historical events, Shinzaemon Shimada assumes the role as leader of a team of assassins. The team sets out to conquer Lord Naritsugu Matsudaira and stop him from terrorising his own people, setting traps for the lord's bodyguards with the help of one of the best samurais in the country.