Hulu's range of entertainment has made it a reliable choice among the best streaming services and its July 2024 catalog proves that even further as there are loads of popular movies and TV shows for you to watch next month.

In addition to comedy specials and new series premieres, there looks to be plenty of historical and musical dramas arriving (Bohemian Rhapsody, Ford v Ferrari and The Monk and the Gun). As it is each month, Hulu tends to have a common theme running through its new additions and we've spotted several highly-rated thrillers that we rate as the best Hulu movies so make sure to catch these.

For those of you who don't tend to reach for thrillers, Hulu has come prepared with drama and comedy titles to give you a mix bag of genres to choose from. So, while we wait for July, why not get up to speed with the full list of everything coming to Hulu in July 2024.

Everything new on Hulu in July 2024

Arriving on July 1

Attack of the Red Sea Sharks (TV show)

Baby Sharks in the City (TV show)

Shark Attack 360 (TV show)

Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie (TV show)

Shark vs. Ross Edgley (TV show)

Sharks Gone Viral (TV show)

Supersized Sharks (TV show)

Blippi Anniversary Compilations (TV show)

Blippi NASA Episodes (TV show)

Blippi Wonderful World Tour (TV show)

Oshi no Ko season one (TV show)

(500) Days Of Summer (movie)

2012 (movie)

Alien: Covenant (movie)

Aliens (movie)

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (movie)

Alita: Battle Angel (movie)

Angels & Demons (movie)

Aniara (movie)

Behind Enemy Lines (movie)

The Big Wedding (movie)

Bohemian Rhapsody (movie)

The Cable Guy (movie)

Couples Retreat (movie)

Courage Under Fire (movie)

Cry Macho (movie)

The Da Vinci Code (movie)

Ford v Ferrari (movie)

Funny People (movie)

Garden State (movie)

Get Out (movie)

The Guilty (movie)

Hail Satan? (movie)

Just Go With It (movie)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (movie)

Margaret (movie)

The Monuments Men (movie)

Mortal Engines (movie)

The Namesake (movie)

Predators (movie)

The Predator (movie)

Rough Night (movie)

The Salt Of The Earth (movie)

Sex Tape (movie)

Shanghai Knights (movie)

Shanghai Noon (movie)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (movie)

Source Code (movie)

Step Brothers (movie)

Super Troopers (movie)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (movie)

Tangerine (movie)

Tragedy Girls (movie)

Wrath Of The Titans (movie)



Arriving on July 2

The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes (movie)



Arriving on July 3

Red Swan (TV show)

After The First 48 season eight part two (TV show)

Dark Gathering season one (TV show)

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 (TV show)

Kennedy season one (TV show)

Kocktails with Khloé season one (TV show)

Neighborhood Wars season five (TV show)

Reincarnated as a Sword season one (TV show)

The Toys That Built America season three (TV show)



Arriving on July 4

Land of Tanabata: Three-Episode Series Premiere (TV show)



Arriving on July 5

20/20 True Crime Collection: Betrayed (TV show)

Cellphone (movie)

The Monk and the Gun (movie)

Muzzle (movie)



Arriving on July 7

Ip Man: Kung Fu Master (movie)



Arriving on July 8

13 Assassins (movie)

Jesus Camp (movie)

The Queen Of Versailles (movie)



Arriving on July 9

The Bachelorette Season 21 Premiere (TV show)

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (movie)



Arriving on July 10

Celebrity Family Feud season 10 premiere (TV show)

Family Feud: Decades of Laughs (TV show)

Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order (TV show)



Arriving on July 11

Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer (TV show)

Claim to Fame season three (TV show)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire season 23 (TV show)

The Animal Kingdom (movie)

Tyrel (movie)



Arriving on July 12

Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test (TV show)

HIP – High Intellectual Potential season one to three (TV show)

Inmate to Roommate season one (TV show)

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard season one (TV show)

Road Wars season two (TV show)

Fast Charlie (movie)

Fern Brady: Power & Chaos (comedy)

Iliza's Locals episodes one to three (TV show)

Mark Normand: Out To Lunch (comedy)

Scrambled (movie)



Arriving on July 15

Hit-Monkey season two (TV show)

Bloom Into You season one (TV show)

I'm Quitting Heroing season one (TV show)

Ya Boy Kongming! season one (TV show)



Arriving on July 17

Unprisoned season two (TV show)



Arriving on July 18

How I Caught My Killer season two (TV show)

Girl in the Video (movie)

I Killed My BFF season four (TV show)

MeetMarryMurder season one part two (TV show)

Mountain Men season 12 (TV show)

The Quake (movie)



Arriving on July 19

Epcot Becoming: Inside the Transformation (TV show)

Lucky 13 series premiere (TV show)

Press Your Luck season six premiere (TV show)

The American (movie)

Bring Him to Me (movie)

Cult Killer (movie)



Arriving on July 23

Dress My Tour season one (TV show)

Femme (movie)



Arriving on July 25

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix series premiere (TV show)

Court Cam season six (TV show)

The Return of Shelby the Swamp Man season one (TV show)

The UnXplained Special Presentation (TV show)

Lousy Carter (movie)



Arriving on July 26

Playground season one (TV show)

Ben Roy: Hyena (comedy)

Brittany Schmitt: From Ho To Housewife (comedy)

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song (movie)

Kyle Kinane: Shocks & Struts (comedy)

The Origin of Evil (movie)

Sleeping Dogs (movie)

Tim Heidecker: An Evening With Tim Heidecker (comedy)



Arriving on July 29

Futurama season 12 premiere (TV show)



Arriving on July 30

Betrayal: A Father's Secret complete docuseries (TV show)