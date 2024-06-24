If there's one slightly irritating thing about the best streaming services, it's when they remove titles that have been sitting in your watchlist and in a few days, Hulu will start to do exactly late throughout July 2024.

Bearing the brunt this time around are some of the best Hulu movies like Ferris Bueller's Day Off that are set to get the chop. Surprisingly, there's not a single best Hulu show in sight, so television lovers, you can relax. But, like always, Hulu is taking majority of the titles off the platform on the last day of the month so you don't have to rush to catch them – but we'd recommend giving yourself enough time to watch your favorites.

On the brighter side, there are even more new Hulu movies and shows on the way to platform to look forward to streaming next month – check out everything new on Hulu in July 2024 to what it has in store.

Everything leaving Hulu in July 2024

Leaving on July 2

The Clovehitch Killer (movie)

The Deer King (movie)

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (movie)

The House That Jack Built (movie)

The Nightingale (movie)

Personal Shopper (movie)

Sweet Virginia (movie)

Trespassers (movie)



Leaving on July 4

Ginger’s Tale (movie)



Leaving on July 12

Automata (movie)

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (movie)



Leaving on July 13

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bernie (movie)

Blitz (movie)

Leaving July 14

Centurion (movie)

Filth (movie)

Hobo With A Shotgun (movie)

I’m Still Here (movie)

Ragnarok (movie)

SAS: Red Notice (movie)

Sex, Guaranteed (movie)

Venus And Serena (movie)

Viva (movie)

Leaving on July 17

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (movie)

The Babadook (movie)

Backcountry (movie)

The Death of Stalin (movie)

Made in Italy (movie)

Official Secrets (movie)

The Salvation (movie)

Sleeping with Other People (movie)

Swallow (movie)

True History of the Kelly Gang (movie)

Werewolves Within (movie)

Would You Rather? (movie)

Leaving on July 19

Day of the Dead (movie)



Leaving on July 20

The Code (movie)

Edison (movie)

Leaving on July 21

The Iceman (movie)

Killing Season (movie)

Leaving on July 27

Isn’t It Romantic (movie)

The Paperboy (movie)

Rampart (movie)

Leaving on July 28

Stolen (movie)

Trespass (movie)

Leaving on July 30

Betsy’s Wedding (movie)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (movie)

Leaving on July 31

13 Going On 30 (movie)

About Last Night (movie)

The Beach (movie)

Black Hawk Down (movie)

Blue City (movie)

Cast Away (movie)

The Darjeeling Limited (movie)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (movie)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (movie)

Fresh Horses (movie)

The Hunter (movie)

The Joy Luck Club (movie)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (movie)

Meet the Spartans (movie)

My Name Is Khan (movie)

The Negotiator (movie)

Once (movie)

Once Upon a Time in America (movie)

The Power Of One (movie)

The Royal Tenenbaums (movie)

Rushmore (movie)

School For Scoundrels (movie)

Sideways (movie)

Skyscraper (movie)

St. Elmo’s Fire (movie)

Taps (movie)

Those Who Wish Me Dead (movie)

Van Helsing (movie)

Walk the Line (movie)

The Wedding Ringer (movie)

Weird Science (movie)

White Chicks (movie)

White House Down (movie)