The Bear season 3 is being served earlier than expected on Hulu – here's when you can watch the premiere

It’s good news for The Bear season three fans as you’ll be able to stream the new series a bit sooner than previously expected. FX announced that the third season will be released three hours earlier in the US, which brings forward the show’s premiere to Wednesday, June 26, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Hulu.

This means that Disney Plus will release all ten episodes of season three internationally, including in Ireland, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Gibraltar, the Balkans, Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Egypt and select countries in the Middle East, on June 27, starting with the UK at 2:00 BST and later in Australia at 11:00 AEST.

There’s even more good news for the binge watchers out there as all the episodes will be dropping at once rather than every week. Earlier this year, the Chairman of FX Networks John Landgraf told Deadline why every episode of season three will be released at the same time rather than milking it over several weeks.

“When we came back for season two, we debated, since we knew now that we had a hit, can we milk it a little bit? Can we roll it out over weeks, more Bear is better? We then thought that’s a rotten thing to do, to change it up for the audience. The way that Chris makes it, even though the episodes are separate, there’s a whole vibe to every season so we decided not to change what we had already set in motion and I have no doubt that we’ll keep doing it because we did it in the past. Even if we could, I don’t think we’d change it now,” he said.

The Bear season three – what we know so far

Season three of one of the best Hulu shows will once again follow tortured chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) as they tirelessly work to better The Bear restaurant, which was transformed from a sandwich shop to a fine dining eatery in season two. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his staff as they try to match his intensity.

The official plot synopsis of season three adds: “Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role.”

Season three will hopefully answer some questions following the stressful season two finale, such as the future of Carmy and girlfriend Claire’s (Molly Gordon) relationship, whether the glossy new restaurant The Bear will be successful and if Carmy will need to pay back Uncle Jimmy’s $300,000 loan.

Although you haven’t got long to wait until The Bear season three, if you’re hungry for more, check out our list of six intense TV dramas on Netflix, Max, Prime Video, and more to satiate your appetite.