Hulu serves up another course of The Bear as hit food-based drama show gets season 3 renewal

The Bear season 3 will arrive on Hulu and Disney Plus at some stage.

Hulu has announced that its hit show The Bear will be back for a third season. In a press release, Disney, which recently bought Comcast's remaining shares in Hulu to take full ownership of the streamer, confirmed that the culinary comedy-drama series has been renewed for another installment.

The Bear season 3's announcement comes five months after its wildly successful second season debuted on Hulu in the US, and four months after it landed on Disney Plus internationally. The critically-acclaimed show's first two seasons hold 100% and 99% review scores on Rotten Tomatoes, and given how hungry fans have been for another 10-episode entry of the FX-developed series, which stars Jeremy Allen White, it's not surprising that it's getting another outing.

Who wants another round? FX’s The Bear is returning for a third season. Only on @Hulu. #TheBearFX pic.twitter.com/0CY2TxWtUsNovember 6, 2023 See more

“The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon,” FX Entertainment President Nick Grad said in a statement.

“We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu and Disney Plus join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.”

The Bear, which has 12 award wins under its belt, stars White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto, an award-winning chef who returns to his childhood city of Chicago to take over The Beef, his deceased brother's sandwich shop. Ayo Edibiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Lionel Boyce are among its stellar supporting cast.

Sydney and Lionel will return in The Bear season 3. (Image credit: FX Productions)

Unfortunately, fans hoping for a speedy and deliciously delightful return to The Beef will have a long wait on their hands. The now-resolved writers strike and ongoing actors strike have delayed production on The Bear's third season – its scripts need to be finished before principal photography can begin – so we won't be dining on another installment in the near future. In short: don't expect a release date reveal anytime soon.

