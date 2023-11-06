Netflix’s new heist film trailer from The Italian Job director shows an action comedy set 40,000 ft in the air

We do love a good heist movie. At their best they're whip-smart, wisecrack-packed edge-of-the-seat entertainment. And the trailer for Netflix's new Kevin Hart heist movie, Lift, has got us very excited. If the film's as good as the trailer makes it seem, we're all in for a treat.

The high concept here appears to be Ocean's Eleven but in the air, and with F Gary Gray (Friday, The Italian Job, Straight Outta Compton) in the director's chair, it looks like it'll be a lot of fun. The plot centers around an audacious plan to stop a terrorist attack by robbing 500 million bucks' worth of gold.

There's just one problem: the heist needs to happen in the air, because all the gold is in an airplane flying at 40,000 feet. It's a new Netflix movie that appears to have all the makings to be a surefire hit and we can't wait for it to be available on the best streaming service.

What do we know about Lift?

Netflix has high hopes – sorry – for Lift, which will be available to stream from January 12, 2024. Kevin Hart is the main draw here as Cyrus, the criminal mastermind at the heart of the heist, and he's joined by an impressive cast including Vincent D'Onofrio as a master of disguise, Jean Reno as the terrorist mastermind and Gugu Mbatha-Raw – who you may remember from the best Black Mirror episode ever, San Junipero, in which she stole the show as Kelly – as the Interpol agent who decides that the best way to stop a criminal is to use criminals against him.

You can almost predict what's going to happen in the film, and that's half the fun of the genre. Of course they're going to be mismatched with some inevitable friction, of course the best laid plan is going to go wildly off track, of course it's going to feature some frankly unlikely aerial acrobatics. That's exactly what we want from a movie like this, and going by the trailer it looks like it's going to deliver.

This isn't the only big release we'll see Kevin Hart in in 2024. He's also going to appear in the live-action version of one of our very favorite video games, Borderlands. That's due to hit cinemas in the summer.