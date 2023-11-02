The Fall Guy trailer sees Ryan Gosling trade Barbie beach life for a wild stunt-filled rescue mission

Ryan Gosling returns to the big screen with this action-comedy offering in early 2024.

The first trailer for The Fall Guy, the new action-comedy movie starring Ryan Gosling, has debuted online.

Fresh from his scene-stealing turn as Ken in 2023's cultural phenomenon Barbie, Gosling's star has never been higher. Interest in his next project, then, is understandably high – and it just so happens that the first teaser for his first movie post-Barbie looks as fun-filled as the summer smash hit did.

Check out the trailer for Universal Pictures' The Fall Guy below:

Okay, so Universal commits the cardinal sin of showing us a bit too much of one of 2024's new movies but, hey, it looks like a blast.

Gosling and co-star Emily Blunt seem like they have a natural, flirty chemistry that audiences will eat up. Meanwhile, the movie's supporting cast – which includes Ted Lasso alumnus Hannah Waddingham, Black Panther's Winston Duke, Everything Everywhere All at Once's Stephanie Hsu, and Kraven the Hunter's Aaron Taylor-Johnson among its number – is a fantastic lineup of talent. Oh, and David Leitch (Deadpool 2, John Wick) is on directing duties, so you can bet your bottom dollar that The Fall Guy will be full of explosive action and lots of top-tier stunt work.

Speaking of stunts, Gosling's leading role sees him play Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who leaves the movie business for physical and mental health reasons. However, he's lured back into the entertainment industry by Blunt's Jody Moreno, his ex-girlfriend and one of the world's leading movie filmmakers.

Unfortunately for Seavers, he isn't back to do more stuntwork – in fact, the main star of Moreno's new movie Tom Ryder (Taylor-Johnson) has gone missing, and Moreno surprisingly wants Seavers to track him down. As Waddingham's ruthless executive tells Seavers in the trailer: "Nobody suspects a stuntman" so, hey, what could go wrong?

Drew Pearce (Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw) has penned the movie's screenplay, while Leitch, Gosling, Guymon Casady, and Kelly McCormick are among its producers. Pearce is joined by Geoff Shaevitz and Glen A. Larson among the movie's executive producing team, too.

Incidentally, Larson is also the creator of The Fall Guy TV series that this film is based on, although we suspect the movie won't be taking much inspiration from the show, which originally ran for five seasons on AMC in the US between November 1981 and May 1986 – but equally we don't expect Gosling's Seavers to start belting out show tunes.

The Fall Guy premieres in theaters on March 1, 2024.