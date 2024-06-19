Can’t wait to stream Prime Video’s Bridgerton rival My Lady Jane? Here are 3 more period dramas to watch now – and one has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Period dramas are captivating audiences across the globe for their ability to transport us to a different time and place full of romance, glamor and intrigue, with Bridgerton being Netflix’s most-watched show for a fifth week in a row.

While you may have already distracted yourself with our six dashing dramas to watch after Bridgerton or been in awe over Apple TV Plus’ satirical replacement The Buccaneers , there's another period drama that’s set to grace Prime Video that could be a royal rival to Bridgerton.

My Lady Jane is set to arrive on one of the best streaming platforms on June 27 and will offer an alternative take on the history of Lady Jane Grey that doesn’t involve her losing her head. This has the potential to end up on our best Prime Video shows list for simply breaking the period drama mould.

If you can’t wait for My Lady Jane to arrive, then here are three period dramas to watch on Prime Video in the meantime, including one that has a flawless 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

The Serpent Queen

RT Score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~52 minute episodes

~52 minute episodes Creator: Justin Haythe

The Serpent Queen is a dramatization of the epic story of Italian orphan Catherine de' Medici, who marries Prince Henri of France at just 14-years-old and becomes one of the most powerful rulers in French history. Samantha Morton is divine as the courageous Queen, and manages to bring a unique humor that isn’t usually seen in regular period dramas. The critically acclaimed drama is a foul-mouthed fiasco complete with cascading costumes, which is what makes it stand out from the rest. Fans will also be happy to hear there’s a second season on the way.

Vanity Fair

RT Score: 89%

89% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~47 minute episodes

~47 minute episodes Director: James Strong

Based on the 1848 novel of the same name by William Makepeace Thackeray, Vanity Fair features House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke as Becky Sharp, who tries to escape poverty and climb up the ranks of English society after the defeat of Napoleon. To add to the lively and funny adaptation, Vanity Fair features a modern soundtrack that still sticks to its period drama roots. Bridgerton fans will also be happy to see Claudia Jessie, who plays fan-favorite Eloise Bridgerton, in a starring role as Amelia Sedley in this historical spectacle.

War and Peace

RT Score: 88%

88% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~58 minute episodes

~58 minute episodes Director: Tom Harper

This opulent BBC adaptation of the 1869 novel War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy has arguably become one of the greatest costume dramas of all time. War and Peace tells the story of Pierre Bezukhov (Paul Dano) and his friend Andrei Bolkonsky (James Norton), who are both in love with the beautiful Natasha Rostova (Lily James) during Russia's wars with Napoleon. Aside from the jaw-dropping palaces and gorgeous gowns, War and Peace is a timeless tale about love and hope that is both gut-punching and heartwarming. And to top it off, it features a star-studded cast that you will definitely recognize, including Dano (The Batman), Jessie Buckley (Wicked Little Letters) and Gillian Anderson (The Crown).

