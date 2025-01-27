3 new Netflix shows I can't wait to watch in February 2025

Despite Netflix's slightly underwhelming streaming schedule for next month, there's still a decent number of TV shows that are new on Netflix in February 2025. Out of these, there are three highly-anticipated shows in particular that I have my eye on, and I can't wait for February to come along so that I check them off my watchlist.

Each show falls under a different genre, whether that's drama, action or thriller, and two are limited series, including Apple Cider Vinegar and the Robert De Niro-produced Zero Day, a political conspiracy thriller series. In addition to these new shows one of the best Netflix series, Cobra Kai, will be returning with part three of its sixth season, marking the show's final outing.

So far, I've been impressed with how many titles I've watched across all the best streaming services in January. My energy levels aren't dipping any time soon, and I'm hoping that I can match my January diary with all the fresh titles coming next month.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~80 minute episodes

~80 minute episodes Creator: Samantha Strauss

Samantha Strauss Release date: February 6

It's movies like Booksmart (2019), No One Will Save You (2023), and even a cameo in the below-average comedy and guilty pleasure of mine Bad Teacher (2011) that converted me into a fan of Kaitlyn Dever. So, give me anything with her name in the credits and I'm guaranteed to binge it.

When Netflix released the first Apple Cider Vinegar trailer I was intrigued to see how its influencer-centric thriller miniseries will pan out, so obviously it sits at the top of my list of must-watch titles for February 2025.

In it, social media influencer Belle Gibson (Dever) has attained a mass online following by pretending to live with a serious illness and offering 'self care' tips and therapies to cope with the illness. When she confesses that none of it was true, her online presence is tarnished.

Zero Day

ZERO DAY | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~ N/A

~ N/A Creators: Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Michael Schmidt

Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Michael Schmidt Release date: February 20

Zero Day is an upcoming political conspiracy limited series with an ensemble cast fit for an expensive Hollywood action-thriller; it stars Robert De Niro in his first TV series, alongside Angela Bassett, Connie Britton, Jesse Plemons, and Joan Allen. Looking at Zero Day's trailer, Netflix has teased a dark and thrilling six-episode run of one chaotic event after the next, so for me it's one of the most anticipated new shows in February 2025.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All eyes turn to former US President George Mullen (De Niro) when a cyberattack infiltrates the nation. As head of the Zero Day Commission, he holds the responsibility of investigating the attack and tracking down its perpetrators, a task that proves to be more difficult than expected when a slew of circulating misinformation clashes with the investigation, sparking a nation-wide conspiracy.

Cobra Kai: Season six, part three

Cobra Kai: Season 6 | Part 3 Date Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~30 minute episodes

~30 minute episodes Creators: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg

Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg Release date: February 13

Yes, I've been living under a rock and never knew that Cobra Kai was part of the Karate Kid universe. And yes, I have a lot of catching up to do when Netflix drops the last remaining episodes of its mega 15 episode epic for its final season in February. However, at least I won't have to wait eons for another season to be released – that's the best part about bingeing a TV show.

Set some thirty years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, which saw the final showdown between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), the two find themselves at rivalry once again when Johnny decides to reopen the Cobra Kai dojo. Find out more about what's in store for Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 in our dedicated streaming guide.