Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar trailer teases a funny psychopathic-influencer thriller that I can't wait to watch

Netflix has revealed the full trailer for Apple Cider Vinegar, a new series launching on February 6, 2025 – and it looks like a relentless ride of outrageous influencer grifting.

Set during the early days of influencers really breaking out and becoming a dominant voice in the media, it follows self-styled two wellness gurus who both encourage a healthy diet and lifestyle to overcome cancer. Belle Gibson (Kaitlyn Dever) builds an empire based on her diet that 'cured' her cancer… except she never had cancer in the first place.

Apple Cider Vinegar | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The series looks like it'll dig deep into the delusions that take hold among competitive personalities in a world in which success defined by how many people will listen to you, and the fear of what will happen if someone else has a more compelling story is ever present.

It's described as "true-ish" by Netflix, which says it's based on a real person and real events, but with heavily fictionalized elements and characters added to tell the story in the way the creators want to… which is basically the norm for this kind of series, so it's nice that Netflix is acknowledging that more than usual. However, it's possible that this has less to do with conscientiousness, and more to do with the lawsuit over Baby Reindeer being a 'true' story.

Apple Cider Vinegar seems like it'll be a deep and unflinching look at the insecurity and desperation that leads someone down the path of inventing a third cancer to fake-survive, and how the structures of social media can support and encourage such behavior.

I think Kaitlyn Dever is an excellent actress who's been slightly underused since breaking out in Booksmart, though I did really enjoy No One Will Save You, and Dopesick was a big hit. Apple Cider Vinegar looks like it'll give her something really unhinged to chew on, and I'm absolutely here for that.

You might also like…