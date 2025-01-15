Netflix's Celebrity Bear Hunt trailer looks so bizarre, I can't tell if its satire or not – but I think I'm in

Netflix has revealed the trailer for its latest reality show, and while the whole thing sounds (and, at first, looks) like a satire, it appears to be honest-to-goodness show that I might not be able to resist.

Celebrity Bear Hunt involves a group of celebrities heading into the Costa Rican jungle to be trained in various survival methods by famous survival maniac Bear Grylls. The celebrities will compete in "epic challenges", and those who lose the challenges won't just be kicked off the show – they'll be sent out into the jungle and hunted down by Grylls, with the goal being to escape his clutches.

Celebrity Bear Hunt | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It's hosted by UK TV staple Holly Willoughby, and features a group of celebrities probably more familiar as a group to our UK readers. The list is:

Boris Becker (former tennis player)

Danny Cipriani (former rugby player)

Joe Thomas (actor)

Kola Bokinni (actor)

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen (TV host)

Leomie Anderson (model)

Lottie Moss (model)

Mel Brown (musician)

Shirley Ballas (TV host)

Steph McGovern (TV host)

Zuhair Hassan (musician)

The trailer involves plenty of promise of celebrities find themselves and having personal and emotional breakthroughs, but I'm really much more interesting in all the footage of people being swept up in giant nets.

I love a good 'people outsmarting each other', so it's really the hunting side of this show that's drawing me in; seeing what techniques Bear Grylls uses to track people, and what they'll do to avoid him. Apparently, the hunting will happen in an area called 'The Bear Pit', so I have this feeling that it might have a whole The Hunger Games vibe too in the end. I suppose I'll find out on February 5th, when we'll see if it's good enough to rank among the best Netflix shows.