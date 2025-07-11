There’s just one day left on these sparkling SodaStream savings – make the most of these incredible Prime Day deals before they fizzle out
Enjoy these sensational SodaStream savings
Whether you're trying to cut down on soda, want a way to enjoy carbonated drinks without creating tons of plastic bottle waste, or you simply prefer your water sparkling, there are some unmissable SodaStream deals to enjoy this Prime Day.
SodaStream has been providing us with the means to make fabulously fizzy drinks for decades. It can be used to make sparkling water, or you can buy concentrated syrups to make your own Pepsi or 7up at home. Right now, there are savings of up to $60 / £70 up for grabs, so make the most of them before it's too late.
Amazon Prime Day SodaStream deals US
Enjoy bottles of bubblyness with the Terra sparkling water maker, a nifty gadget that uses CO2 to make water fun and fizzy. There's no need for batteries or cables either – it's all powered by the pressure of the C02 on the valve. This Prime Day deal has knocked a fantastic $40 off the list price, and applies to both the black and white models.
There's an incredible $60 off this SodaStream Terra bundle right now. This kit comes complete with the Terra sparkling water maker, two quick-connect CO2 cylinders, three dishwasher-safe bottles, and two bottles of Bubly flavor drops, so you're getting a whole lot for the price.
Now's the perfect time to stock up on CO2 and enjoy some tasty flavors, too, thanks to this delightful 20% discount. This bundle includes a 60L bottle of CO2 and three little Bubly drops bottles in Strawberry, Mango, and Lime. Please be sure to read the description thoroughly to ensure compatibility before purchasing.
Amazon Prime Day SodaStream deals UK
The Terra features Quick Connect technology to make it easier to attach the CO2 cylinder, and Snap and Lock, so you don't have to faff about twisting and turning the bottle into place. There's a massive 50% saving on offer this Prime Day, so you can get the Terra for a whopping £55 less than the list price.
With silver detailing and a helpful handle, the Art is the perfect choice if you enjoy a retro aesthetic. This sparkling water maker comes complete with a 60L quick-connect CO2 cylinder and a dishwasher-safe BPA-free bottle. Right now, you can save a fabulous 50%, equalling a sensational saving of £70.
