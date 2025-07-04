The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is one of the best Nespresso machines you can buy, particularly if you have a small kitchen, and thanks to this early Amazon Prime Day deal, it just got even better. Right now, you can get the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ in Limited Edition Pistachio for just $99.99 (was $139.95) at Amazon.
This is the 'plus' version of the Pop, which means it has a larger water tank and a height-adjustable platform that can accommodate different sized glasses and cups. Whether it's a shot glass or a carafe, this little machine can handle it.
I'll be hand-picking the best deals on coffee makers throughout Amazon Prime Day, but this one is particularly special because it's a limited edition colorway. Nespresso jumped on the trend for all things pistachio-flavored with its pistachio and vanilla iced coffee capsules a couple of months ago, and it launched this super pretty pistachio green and cream coffee machine to match.
Early Prime Day deal: Nespresso Vertuo Pop+
One of the best Nespresso machines we've tested, the Pop+ got a makeover in limited edition pistachio green this summer, and now it's got a huge price cut for Prime Day. You're getting the Pop+ machine with extra large water tank, plus a sample box of Nespresso Vertuo capsules, all for a bargain price.
The Vertuo Pop is one of the easiest Nespresso machines to use. Just fill the water tank and clip it into place, put a capsule under the machine's lid and lock it down by turning the dial, then press the button. The machine will do the rest, extracting your coffee consistently every time.
It's also super fast, and heats up in just 30 seconds. Perfect for those mornings when you're rushing about and don't have time for a traditionally made espresso. Want to know more? Take a look at our full Nespresso Vertuo Pop review.
