Nespresso's pistachio vanilla coffee capsules are delicious over ice, and I can't stop drinking them

Pistachio is the hottest flavor of 2025, and if you've walked past a high street coffee shop recently, you'll almost certainly have seen ads for green-tinted lattes in the window. The trend started last year, when pistachio-filled Dubai chocolate (initially created to satisfy pregnancy cravings) began appearing in social media videos, and now Nespresso has got in on the act with a vanilla and pistachio-flavored coffee pod.

I spotted the green and cream-colored Nespresso Vertuo Vanilla Pistachio capsules on the Nespresso website a couple of weeks ago, and couldn't resist adding a pack to my order. So what are they like, and can they compete with the likes of Starbucks?

First, a word on serving. Each Vertuo pod produces a double shot of flavored espresso, and is intended to be enjoyed as a long drink over ice. I wouldn't recommend drinking the shot straight – although it's based on sweet arabica beans that would probably be delicious alone, the natural vanilla and pistachio flavor is pretty powerful, allowing it to withstand being diluted.

(Image credit: Future)

I inserted a pod into my trusty Nespresso Vertuo Pop (one of the best Nespresso machines around if you have a small kitchen), attached the drip tray platform to raise my measuring cup to the appropriate height, locked the lid and hit the brew button.

A few seconds later, I had a sweet-smelling double espresso ready to be poured over a generous helping of ice. I'm fond of an iced latte, so I finished my drink with cold foam made using the De'Longhi Primadonna Aromatic, which I'm currently testing.

If you don't have a milk frother for your Nespresso machine, take a look at the Nespresso Aeroccino 4, which is a compact standalone device that can produce hot or cold foam using dairy or plant-based milk.

(Image credit: Future)

I tried the Vanilla Pistachio Nespresso coffee as an iced caffe latte and an iced latte macchiato. Overall, I'd recommend the first option, as the potent flavor benefits from being combined thoroughly with the milk. There's no need to worry about watering down the taste.

When you get the balance right, the result is one of the tastiest Nespresso drinks I've tried so far. Sometimes flavored coffees can have a bitter or artificial-tasting edge, but that's not the case here. With plenty of ice and cold milk, you get a refreshing and well-rounded flavor that's tasty but not excessively sweet.

If you feel like something more dessert-like, Nespresso has a recipe for an iced pistachio vanilla oat latte using the capsules, which includes marshmallows for extra indulgence.

(Image credit: Future)

It's delicious, but I also picked up a pack of Nespresso's Coconut Vanilla pods with my order, so I'm interested to see how the two compare. These are also intended to be served cold over ice, but unlike the pistachio pods, they brew a long black coffee to be savored like cold brew. Will they be as refreshing? I'll find out soon.