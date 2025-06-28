There's been a real change in kitchen appliances this year. Clinical black, white, and stainless steel are on their way out, replaced by sweet pastels that look frankly delicious, and bring a touch of fun and warmth to your space.
They're not all the same hue, either – kitchen showrooms are packed with a sugary palette of edible shades, so you can mix things up and have fun rather than sticking to a single color.
Here I've picked out a few of my favorites, but there are lots more besides. For example, Nespresso recently launched a version of the Vertuo Pop coffee maker in soft pistachio green to coincide with the launch of its new pistachio vanilla Vertuo capsules, and if the mint green Ninja Crispi doesn't take your fancy, there's a pretty pink version as well. Now, let's dig in!
The one that started it all. In February, KitchenAid (known for its tough but adorable appliances) announced that its color of the year would be a soft shade of yellow called Butter, and revealed a new version of the iconic Artisan stand mixer to demonstrate. The Artisan mixer is a classic for a reason, and although certainly not cheap, it's a real buy-it-for life appliance. I've had mine for 13 years and counting (in a fetching shade of turquoise), and it still kneads bread, beats eggs, and whips cream like new.
The little Vertuo Pop is the best Nespresso machine for small kitchens, and just the right size for one person with a compact water tank and handy removable drip tray to accommodate different sized cups and mugs. My own Pop is yellow, but I almost wish I had waited because in March, Nespresso unveiled this version in sugary candy pink. The perfect match for the new white chocolate and strawberry Vertuo capsules, which sound strange but are actually quite delicious.
The Ninja Crispi is a super compact air fryer that's small enough to take to the office, college, or anywhere else you want a hot meal without access to an oven. Put your food in the glass containers, then clip on the PowerPod lid when you're ready to fry. If there's an electrical outlet, you can cook. It launched in sober shades of gray and blue, but Ninja recently gave it a cute makeover in fresh mint green (shown here) and candy pink. Check out our full Ninja Crispi review to find out how well it cooks.
The designers at Smeg know a thing or two about making stylish kitchen appliances, and this kettle is just one example. Its clean lines and soft curves go beautifully with this shade of pastel blue, but it also comes in a range of other candy hues, including green, cream, and pink. It has a 1.7-liter capacity, meaning you can make a brew for the whole family, and is fitted with a washable stainless steel hard water filter to keep your tea and coffee tasting good.
The Toast Select Luxe is a step above your average toaster, with presets for six different delights (including a dedicated crumpet mode), a 'quick look' function so you can check if your goodies are suitably golden, and a 'bit more' option if it's not quite perfect. This particular shade from Sage is called Rosewater Meringue, and if you ask me, it looks good enough to eat. It's sadly not available in the US (where Sage is called Breville) but there are other pretty shades to choose from.
