There's been a real change in kitchen appliances this year. Clinical black, white, and stainless steel are on their way out, replaced by sweet pastels that look frankly delicious, and bring a touch of fun and warmth to your space.

They're not all the same hue, either – kitchen showrooms are packed with a sugary palette of edible shades, so you can mix things up and have fun rather than sticking to a single color.

Here I've picked out a few of my favorites, but there are lots more besides. For example, Nespresso recently launched a version of the Vertuo Pop coffee maker in soft pistachio green to coincide with the launch of its new pistachio vanilla Vertuo capsules, and if the mint green Ninja Crispi doesn't take your fancy, there's a pretty pink version as well. Now, let's dig in!

