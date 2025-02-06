KitchenAid reveals its color of the year for 2025 – and I want to eat it out of a tub with a spoon

KitchenAid's color of the year for 2025 is a yellow shade called Butter

KitchenAid has revealed its color of the year for 2025, and if you're anything like me, it will make you want to redecorate your whole kitchen. Butter is a soft shade of daffodil yellow with a creamy satin finish – and it looks good enough to eat.

Want to spread Butter in your kitchen? This colour of KitchenAid's Artisan stand mixer (as featured in shows such as The Great British Bake Off) is available now, priced at $499.99 (about £400 / AU$800) direct from KitchenAid.

KitchenAid's official color of 2024 was the pearlescent shade Blue Salt, while the color of 2023 was the bright pink Hibiscus (very similar to Pantone's color of that same year, Viva Magenta).

The KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is available now in the new color (Image credit: KitchenAid)

Butter and brass

Butter follows the recent trend for warm, natural colors in kitchenware, which mark a break from stark black, white, and chrome. For example, late last year KitchenAid unveiled the stunning (but surprisingly controversial) Design Series Evergreen stand mixer, which went against the grain with a broody green body and real walnut wood bowl.

Some bakers were worried that the wood, which needs to be hand-washed and oiled to keep it in good condition, would prove impractical for tasks such as whisking eggs. However, real-world tests proved this wasn't the case, and it worked as well as a metal bowl for everyday mixing.

In January, KitchenAid also announced that its full range of espresso makers is now available in warm porcelain white, and Breville launched a new collection of kitchen appliances with brass details rather than stainless steel. The Brass Accents range includes a new version of the company's best espresso machine, the Barista Touch Impress, which is available in navy, olive green, and off-white.

