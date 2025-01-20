Breville just gave its best espresso machine a makeover, and I think I'm in love

Breville has launched a new Brass Accents range of kitchen appliances

The set includes our top-rated espresso machine, the Barista Touch Impress

It's part of a general shift away from clinical stainless steel in the kitchen

Breville has given several of its best kitchen appliances an overhaul for 2025, including our top-rated espresso machine, the Barista Touch Impress. Rather than clinical stainless steel, which has long been the standard color for coffee makers, the Barista Touch Impress is now available with warm-toned metal, paired with soft shades of blue, olive green, and off-white.

The Breville Barista Touch Impress has long held the number one spot in our guide to the best espresso machines thanks to its effortless automated dosing, grinding, tamping, and milk frothing, which helps create consistently good coffee time and again.

"Even for experienced baristas [who] are tight on time and space, the compact form and simplicity of dialling-in different coffees makes the Barista Touch Impress a highly desirable machine," wrote our reviewer Joel Burgess, who awarded the machine a full five stars.

The Brass Accents collection also includes the Breville Toast Select, the Smart Oven Air Fryer, and the Juice Fountain Cold. The range is available to buy now direct from Breville, and from Williams Sonoma in the US.

The Brass Accents collection is available in three colorways, including Sea Salt - an off-white shade (Image credit: Breville)

A natural touch

Breville's new-look appliances part of a trend for warm, natural shades that we first saw last year when KitchenAid launched its enormously popular (and somewhat controversial) Design Series Evergreen stand mixer. The machine has a sage green body, brass accents, leaf decals, and a real walnut wood bowl.

Some bakers expressed concern that the bowl (which needs special care to keep it in good condition) would be impractical, but Wired writer Kat Merck found it worked just fine for everyday baking, including whipping egg whites and cream.

With its walnut wood bowl, the KitchenAid Design Series stand mixer in Evergreen caused a stir among bakers (Image credit: KitchenAid)

More recently, KitchenAid announced that its entire range of espresso machines is now available in a subtle cream shade called Porcelain White. The last coffee maker to get a new look was the KF60 bean-to-cup machine, which I'll be reviewing for TechRadar in a few weeks.

