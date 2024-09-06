KitchenAid's new stand mixer goes against the grain with wood and leafy details - and I think I love it

KitchenAid is famous for its candy-colored Artisan stand mixers (as featured on shows like The Great British Bake Off), but its latest model is something a bit different, with a matt green chassis and real wooden bowl rather than the usual stainless steel. The arboreal look is all finished off with soft brass accents, and small leafy details on the mixer's body.

It's a striking combination, with an equally striking price tag: the Design Series 4.7L Artisan stand mixer in Evergreen will cost home bakers £899 in the UK, or AU$1,149 in Australia (about $1,200).

To put that into context, the regular 4.8L tilt-head Artisan stand mixer (available in a range of soft pastel shades) usually costs $449.99 / £469 / AU$1,049, and is currently discounted to £375.20 / $379.99, AU$879 when bought directly from KitchenAid.

If wood isn't your thing, you might prefer the Design Series Blossom stand mixer from 2022, which had a thyme-green body and a hammered copper bowl with a food-safe interior. It's equally attractive, and currently discounted from £799 to £599.25 in the UK, and from AU$1,149 to AU$999 in Australia. It sells for $699.99 in the US, with $35 off if you sign up for a KitchenAid account.

The Design Series Blossom stand mixer has a hammered copper bowl and a food-safe interior (Image credit: KitchenAid)

Shelling out for walnut?

The use of real walnut means each Evergreen mixer's bowl will be slightly different, and will need special care to keep it in good condition. You certainly can't toss it in the dishwasher like I've been doing with my stainless steel bowl for the last 11 years. Instead, KitchenAid advises regular treatment of the bowl with food-safe wood conditioners to keep it looking and working well.

It's supplied with a stainless steel whisk, dough hook and flex edge beater, and is compatible with other mixer attachments including pasta makers, vegetable shredders, meat grinders, and cookie presses.

You might also like