FAQs
Is there a KitchenAid sale?
KitchenAid has a sale section on its website which includes savings on major appliances and countertop appliances like stand mixers and blenders. KitchenAid also offers bundle savings on appliance attachments and accessories. KitchenAid discounts are very popular during holiday sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, thanks to third-party retailers like Amazon offering significant savings on KitchenAid's most popular appliances, like the stand mixer.
Does KitchenAid offer free shipping?
KitchenAid offers free standard shipping for all countertop appliances, kitchen tools, and major appliance parts and accessories. If you're purchasing a major appliance, you'll receive free in-home delivery for purchases of $399 or more, and if your purchase falls below that threshold, you'll be charged $59 for in-home delivery.
Do KitchenAid accept returns?
Yes, KitchenAid customers have 30 days to return any goods they're not 100% happy with under the company's return policy. So long as items are returned in as-new condition, you can arrange a collection free of charge to receive a full refund or exchange. However, parts & accessories aren't included in free returns shipping. Note that some larger appliances can only be returned within 15 days of their purchase - make sure to check the KitchenAid website for product-specific details.
How do I get in touch with KitchenAid?
If you need to help with your KitchenAid order, you can head to the 'Contact Us' page on their website. You'll find plenty of answers to FAQs, as well as a live chat feature that lets you speak with a member of staff. Queries are arranged by appliance type, and you can also find phone numbers for specific issues through the contact page if you prefer to speak to a human.
When does KitchenAid have sales?
KitchenAid hosts a number of sales year round giving you many opportunities to save on your next kitchen appliance purchase. The best way to stay updated on when these sales go live is to sign-up to the KitchenAid newsletter.
Can I track my KitchenAid order?
Yes, to track your order with KitchenAid visit the tracking section on their website and put in your name, zip code and order number. Once complete you’ll be able to see the latest tracking information available for your order and make delivery amendments as needed.
Will KitchenAid recycle my old appliances?
To see if your old device qualifies for KitchenAid’s Unpack, Set In Place & Haul Away service simply add it to your order at checkout. Please be aware that there are a number of exemptions to this service such as model type, location and availability. To have your old appliance hauled away there is a fee of $20.
Hints and tips
Take advantage of seasonal sales: The best time to find discounts on Kitchen appliances is during holiday sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You'll find impressive discounts on KitchenAid's best-selling appliances like the stand mixer.
Sign up for a KitchenAid account: You can save 10% off your purchase when you sign up for a KitchenAid account using your name and email address.
Buy refurbished KitchenAid products: KitchenAid offers refurbished products on its website, which have been thoroughly inspected and tested to perform like new. This is a great way to save some cash on a KitchenAid small appliance.
Make the most of professional discounts: KitchenAid offers a special discount for teachers, students, healthcare workers, first responders, veterans, and current members of the armed services. You'll need to create a KitchenAid account, and once you're verified, you can save 25% on most products.
How to use KitchenAid promo codes
1. Browse for the available KitchenAid promo codes at the top of this page, and once you find the one you like, you click "Get Discount" to be taken through to the website.
2. On the checkout page, you'll paste the KitchenAid promo code under your order summary and click add.
3. You'll instantly see the discount applied to your total, so you can see how much you're saving.
About KitchenAid
KitchenAid is an American household appliance brand that was started in 1919 and produced the first stand mixer. Fast forward to today, and the KitchenAid Mixer is one of the most popular mixers on the market, with over a dozen models available in 48 different colors. KitchenAid produces other small kitchen appliances like coffee makers, blenders, toasters, and food processors, as well as major appliances, including refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, microwaves, and grills. Our KitchenAid promo codes can help you save on the sometimes hefty price tags attached to products like its best-selling stand mixer, and you'll find all the latest codes, deals & sales info to help you save right here on this page.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.