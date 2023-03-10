FAQs

Is there a KitchenAid sale? KitchenAid has a sale section on its website which includes savings on major appliances and countertop appliances like stand mixers and blenders. KitchenAid also offers bundle savings on appliance attachments and accessories. KitchenAid discounts are very popular during holiday sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, thanks to third-party retailers like Amazon offering significant savings on KitchenAid's most popular appliances, like the stand mixer.

Does KitchenAid offer free shipping? KitchenAid offers free standard shipping for all countertop appliances, kitchen tools, and major appliance parts and accessories. If you're purchasing a major appliance, you'll receive free in-home delivery for purchases of $399 or more, and if your purchase falls below that threshold, you'll be charged $59 for in-home delivery.

Do KitchenAid accept returns? Yes, KitchenAid customers have 30 days to return any goods they're not 100% happy with under the company's return policy. So long as items are returned in as-new condition, you can arrange a collection free of charge to receive a full refund or exchange. However, parts & accessories aren't included in free returns shipping. Note that some larger appliances can only be returned within 15 days of their purchase - make sure to check the KitchenAid website for product-specific details.

How do I get in touch with KitchenAid? If you need to help with your KitchenAid order, you can head to the 'Contact Us' page on their website. You'll find plenty of answers to FAQs, as well as a live chat feature that lets you speak with a member of staff. Queries are arranged by appliance type, and you can also find phone numbers for specific issues through the contact page if you prefer to speak to a human.

When does KitchenAid have sales? KitchenAid hosts a number of sales year round giving you many opportunities to save on your next kitchen appliance purchase. The best way to stay updated on when these sales go live is to sign-up to the KitchenAid newsletter.

Can I track my KitchenAid order? Yes, to track your order with KitchenAid visit the tracking section on their website and put in your name, zip code and order number. Once complete you’ll be able to see the latest tracking information available for your order and make delivery amendments as needed.

Will KitchenAid recycle my old appliances? To see if your old device qualifies for KitchenAid’s Unpack, Set In Place & Haul Away service simply add it to your order at checkout. Please be aware that there are a number of exemptions to this service such as model type, location and availability. To have your old appliance hauled away there is a fee of $20.

Hints and tips

Take advantage of seasonal sales: The best time to find discounts on Kitchen appliances is during holiday sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You'll find impressive discounts on KitchenAid's best-selling appliances like the stand mixer.

Sign up for a KitchenAid account: You can save 10% off your purchase when you sign up for a KitchenAid account using your name and email address.

Buy refurbished KitchenAid products: KitchenAid offers refurbished products on its website, which have been thoroughly inspected and tested to perform like new. This is a great way to save some cash on a KitchenAid small appliance.

Make the most of professional discounts: KitchenAid offers a special discount for teachers, students, healthcare workers, first responders, veterans, and current members of the armed services. You'll need to create a KitchenAid account, and once you're verified, you can save 25% on most products.