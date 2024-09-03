Shhh - KitchenAid's new coffee machines can brew up to 40 hot and cold drinks, and they're whisper quiet

KitchenAid has just revealed a new range of coffee makers that can brew 50 different hot and cold drinks, all without waking up your sleeping partner. Some coffee machines can reach 70 decibels (dB) during grinding and brewing (the same as a washing machine), but all models in the KitchenAid Espresso Collection are Quiet Mark certified for their low noise levels.

According to Quiet Mark, although coffee machines generally give your ears a break between different parts of the brewing process, grinding beans and pulling espresso shots can still be an uncomfortably loud affair.

"It is because of this reason that isolating louder components, such as the grinding blades, is especially important," says the organization. "Furthermore, liquid sounds are to be minimized outside the coffee pouring process, as they create a sense of leakage where the user may be forced to stop the machine and check for cracks."

The KitchenAid KF8 coffee maker has a special mode for frothing non-dairy milks like oat, almond, and soya (Image credit: KitchenAid)

No dairy? No problem

The new KitchenAid Espresso Collection includes three models. The KF6 can brew up to 15 different coffee drinks, and has a 24in color touchscreen display so you can easily pick your preferred beverage. The KF7 has a 3.5in display and offers 20 different coffee options. Finally, the KF8 (above) has a huge 5in screen and can make over 40 different drinks, with six customizable favorites.

Each bean-to-cup machine has an integrated conical stainless steel burr grinder, and a 9.5oz / 270g removable bean hopper. Interestingly, if you want to brew something other than your usual beans, you can use a separate chute to bypass the grinder and brew pre-ground coffee instead. That could be particularly useful if you want to make an occasional cup of decaf, or have a friend who prefers a different roast to you.

All three machines have an automatic milk frothing and heating system for drinks like cappuccinos and lattes, and the KF8 has a dedicated mode for plant-based milks like almond, oat, and soy that conventional automatic coffee makers tend to struggle with.

The new coffee makers will be available to order direct from KitchenAid today (September 3) in the UK. At the time of writing, prices for the three machines are yet to be announced, but we'll update this article as soon as we have more information. International release dates have yet to be confirmed.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're thinking about upgrading your coffee machine but don't know where to start, our roundup of the best coffee makers will help you make the right choice.