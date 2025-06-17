KitchenAid's Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine comes in two new colors

Candy Apple is a pearlescent red, and Juniper is green with a satin finish

The colors are part of a bigger trend towards fun colors in the kitchen

KitchenAid, maker of some of the best espresso machines I've tested here at TechRadar, has given one of its most popular models a fresh new look for the summer. The KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with Burr Grinder is now available in two tasty colorways: Candy Apple (bright red) and Juniper (rich green).

The Candy Apple machine (my personal favorite) has a pearlescent finish, while the Juniper version has a satin sheen.

The two new shades are part of a continuing trend away from traditional black and chrome kitchen appliances. Earlier this year, KitchenAid revealed that its official color of 2025 is a soft yellow called Butter, and since then we've seen various other brands join the effort to break away from clinical styling in favor of warmer shades that often draw inspiration from the natural world.

Image 1 of 2 The Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with Burr Grinder is now available in a total of five colors (Image credit: KitchenAid) Bright red Candy Apple is my personal favorite thanks to its pearlescent finish (Image credit: KitchenAid)

KitchenAid released a new version of its classic Artisan Stand Mixer in a soft olive color called EverGreen, with a real walnut wood bowl, while Breville revealed a new look for its best-selling Barista Touch Impress coffee maker in shades of creamy white, navy blue, and muted green – all with brass accents.

Espresso without the fuss

The KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with Burr Grinder is the sibling of the fully automatic KF6 and KF8 coffee makers. It can not only handle the trickiest and messiest parts of making great-tasting coffee, but unlike the other two models, it also allows you to control as much of the process as you want.

Your coffee beans are ground using stainless steel conical burrs (the most common type for home espresso machines). Once that's done, you can let the machine weigh out a suitable amount of coffee for a single or double shot, or choose the dose yourself.

Juniper is a cool, dark green similar to the color of pine needles (Image credit: KitchenAid)

KitchenAid's machine has a handy anti-static feature, which helps stop the ground coffee sticking to the machine or spreading over your counter – something I've experienced all too often while compiling TechRadar's list of the best coffee makers.

The KitchenAid machine comes with a 58mm portafilter with a flat base to help with even tamping, and there's a multi-angle steam wand to help you create nicely textured milk.

It's available direct from KitchenAid in the UK and the US for $699.99 / £699.