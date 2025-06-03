De'Longhi just released a new version of its best compact espresso machine, and it's frankly adorable

The De'Longhi Dedica Duo is a new compact manual espresso machine

It can brew hot and cold espresso, and has an integrated steam wand

It comes in four colors, including three pastel shades inspired by gelato

De'Longhi has launched a new compact coffee maker, the De'Longhi Dedica Duo, which takes one of my all-time favorite machines and gives it a makeover with the ability to brew hot or cold, and a choice of four pretty pastel colors.

The De'Longhi Dedica Duo is an upgraded version of the Dedica Style, which has long held a top spot in our roundup of the best espresso machines thanks to its small footprint, impressive performance, high-quality integrated steam wand, and very reasonable price tag.

The Dedica Duo keeps all of those features, and adds the option to brew cold coffee for drinks like iced lattes and espresso martinis.

Cold brew is the biggest trend in home coffee machines right now, with brands including Breville, Ninja, and Jura all launching new models that aim to recreate the mellow flavor of cold-infused coffee in seconds rather than hours.

According to De'Longhi, the Dedica Duo can recreate the flavor profile of traditional cold brew in less than five minutes.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: De'Longhi) (Image credit: De'Longhi) (Image credit: De'Longhi)

Espresso with gelato?

The Dedica Duo came in silver, gray, and black colorways, but the Dedica Duo breaks from tradition with a choice of four shades, three of which, according to De'Longhi, are inspired by the pastel colors of gelato. Alongside the classic stainless steel, you can also take your pick from muted green Pistachio, creamy Vanilla, and candy-pink Rose. The colors are part of a bigger overall trend towards soft shades in the kitchen, and away from clinical designs.

KitchenAid kicked things off in February when it announced that its color of the year would be a soft yellow called Butter, and since then we've seen a real shift towards more natural shades, with Kenwood, Breville and others all joining the trend. Just last week, the tiny Nespresso Vertuo Pop machine appeared in Pistachio (to match its pistachio vanilla coffee capsules) and Pastel Yellow.

Each Dedica Duo comes with a matching colored portafilter handle, which is a nice touch. Other design tweaks include a new knurled knob for controlling steam pressure, and controls positioned on top of the machine, leaving the front looking clean and smart.

The De'Longhi Dedica Duo is available to buy now direct from De'Longhi, and from third-party retailers like Amazon and Target for $299.95. International release dates and prices are yet to be announced, but we'll let you know as soon as this cute little espresso machine is available more widely.