The Jura J10 is a new coffee machine with 42 hot and cold drink options

Its cold extraction process pulses water slowly through fresh ground coffee

It can also infuse your coffee drinks with flavored syrups

Jura has launched a new bean-to-cup coffee machine, the Jura J10, which can brew 42 different hot or cold drinks and can even add flavored syrup to recreate your most complicated coffee shop orders.

This isn't Jura's first cold brew coffee maker – the Jura Z10, which we reviewed back in 2023, also offered a choice of chilled options – but the J10 does things a little differently. The new machine has an updated cold extraction process that pulses water slowly through freshly ground beans under high pressure for a more rounded flavor.

If you want even more flavor, the J10's Sweet Foam system can infuse milk foam with your preferred type and quantity of syrup. The iced vanilla latte of your dreams is only a few touchscreen taps away.

The J10's grinder has a feature called Aroma Control, which actively monitors the size of the grind for consistency and can be adjusted manually at any time to tweak the speed at which water permeates the coffee. Like the KitchenAid Fully Automatic Espresso Machine K8, the J10 also has a chute for ground coffee, meaning you can try a different bean or blend without emptying the hopper.

(Image credit: Jura)

Your home barista

The J10 also offers a new feature called Coffee Eye, which detects whether you've placed your cup under the central coffee spout or the cappuccino spout and helps you position it correctly to avoid accidental spillage (something that's all too easy with even the best coffee makers).

There's a one-touch milk cleaning function to keep the lines clean and hygienic, and on-screen instructions guide you through every step of the coffee-making and maintenance process.

The Jura J10 has a list price of £1,795 (about $2,200 / AU$3,500), which puts it firmly in at the premium end of the spectrum when it comes to bean-to-cup coffee machines but is far less than the Jura Z10, which sold for $3,999 / £2,450 / AU$4,650 when it launched. We'll be testing the J10 soon, so stick with TechRadar to see how well it recreates the coffee shop experience at home.

