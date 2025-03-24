I'm a qualified barista, and De'Longhi's latest espresso machine could be this year's best budget buy for coffee lovers

News
By published

Everything you need to brew delicious espresso, without the premium price tag

De&#039;Longhi Linea Classic espresso machine on kitchen counter with hot and cold coffee drinks
(Image credit: De'Longhi)
  • De'Longhi has launched a new manual espresso machine, the Linea Classic
  • It has everything you'd expect from an entry-level machine at a budget price
  • It's out now in the US; we're still waiting for international prices and dates

De'Longhi has launched a new no-frills espresso machine that's compact, good-looking, and has a remarkably affordable price tag.

The De'Longhi Linea Classic is available now from retailers including Amazon and Crate & Barrel for an early-bird price of $179.95 (about £140 / AU$290). The regular price will be $199.95 (about £150 / AU$320), but De'Longhi has yet to announce international pricing and availability.

Most of the best coffee makers I've tested this year have been automated bean-to-cup machines with extras like automatic milk frothing and cold brewing – and price tags that many coffee-lovers will find prohibitive. It's therefore refreshing to see an espresso machine that just focuses on doing the basics well, at a very reasonable price.

The De'Longhi Linea Classic has all the features you'd expect from an entry-level espresso machine, including a 15-bar pump (with a stainless steel pressure gauge so you can watch the profile as your espresso is extracted), adjustable-height drip tray to accommodate different cups, and an adjustable steam wand.

Steam wand on De'Longhi Linea Classic espresso machine

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

Everything you need, nothing you don't

It's a compact machine too, measuring just 12 x 8.89 x 11.14 inches / 30.5 x 22.6 x 29cm (H x W x D). That's small enough to tuck away on even a tiny kitchen counter – and because its case is stainless steel rather than plastic, it should look and feel a lot more expensive than it actually is.

It certainly sounds appealing, and if it delivers on its promises, it might even match the superb Breville Bambino as the best compact espresso machine around. It's a tall order – the Bambino is the entry-level machine recommended by many professionals – but I've got high hopes.

We should be getting our hands on the De'Longhi Linea Classic for testing soon, and we'll bring you a full review once we've had a chance to put it through its paces.

