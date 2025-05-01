De'Longhi reveals ingenious new espresso machine with swappable hoppers so you can change beans in an instant

The De'Longhi Rivelia is a bean-to-cup espresso machine with two hoppers

It automatically adjusts grind and brew settings to suit your chosen beans

Its 3.5-inch screen offers personalized drink suggestions throughout the day

De'Longhi has launched a coffee maker with a twist: interchangeable bean hoppers, so you can switch between two different coffees in an instant.

With the new De'Longhi Rivelia there's no need to use up all the beans in the machine when you want a change – just twist the hopper off to detach it, and replace it with another.

Some of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines (like the Twin edition of the Jura J8) have two hoppers that you can switch between, while others (such as the KitchenAid KF8) have a chute that allows you to use a scoop of pre-ground coffee instead of whole beans for brewing the occasional drink.

Both can work well, but also have some drawbacks. An espresso machine has to be pretty big to house two full-sized hoppers, and using a scoop of grounds for your second choice of coffee somewhat defeats the point of a bean-to-cup machine, because you're sacrificing either freshness (if you buy your coffee already ground) or convenience (if you have to grind it yourself).

Having two separate hot-swappable hoppers means that's no longer a problem.

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

This time, it's personal

The Rivelia also has several familiar features that we've seen in the company's other espresso machines, including a 3.5-inch color touchscreen and Bean Adapt, which automatically dials in the grinder and adjusts the water temperature to suit the type of coffee you're using.

There are four customizable profiles that let you save your preferred presets, and the machine will even pick up on your usual coffee habits and make suggestions accordingly. For example, if you usually start the day with a cappuccino, it will offer that first at breakfast time, so you don't have to spend time scrolling through other beverages.

Want to know more? We put the Rivelia through its paces when it launched in the UK and Europe, so take a look at our complete De'Longhi Rivelia review for the full lowdown.