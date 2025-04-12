With this simple gadget, you can make great-tasting pour-over coffee with fewer beans

Pouring water slowly from a height results in better coffee extraction

Researchers found that pouring this way mixes and agitates particles better

The technique can give you the same flavor with fewer coffee beans

Researchers have discovered the secret to brewing tastier, well-rounded coffee without using any extra beans – and it's the simple gooseneck kettle. This type of kettle has a long, fine pouring spout, which produces a higher-pressure, more precisely controlled stream of water that's the key to a better brew.

Coffee prices have soared in recent months due to factors including climate change (including severe droughts and frosts in Brazil) that leads to poor harvests, increasing costs of production, and increased demand for coffee worldwide. Getting the same flavor from a smaller portion of beans is, therefore, great news for those of us who love to start the day with a mug of pour-over.

As reported by The Guardian, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania have found that pouring water slowly from a height creates an 'avalanche-like' effect that results in better mixing of the coffee and water, increasing contact time, and extracting more flavor compounds from the grounds.

They suggest you try reducing the amount of coffee you use by 10% and experiment with pouring from different heights (up to 30cm) to see the changes in flavor profile.

Choose the right kettle

There are plenty of gooseneck kettles around, but I have a couple of particular recommendations. If you want a traditional kettle for the stove, the Stagg Pour-Over Coffee and Tea Kettle from Fellow is an excellent choice.

Fellow is well known for its premium coffee-brewing equipment, and the Fellow Aiden Precision Coffee Maker is the choice of many professional roasters, including my Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) instructor.

Its gooseneck kettle comes in two versions: stovetop and electric. The stovetop version includes a thermometer with a dial on top that shows you when the water has reached the optimal brewing temperature.

In contrast, the electric version has a temperature control that you can set in increments of 1°F.

The Dualit 92960 Pour-Over Kettle is another great option if you're in the UK. It also has variable temperature controls and a hold function that keeps the water at your preferred temperature for up to five minutes while you weigh out and grind your beans. It's a little cheaper than Fellow's electric gooseneck kettle.