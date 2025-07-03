Don't miss this record-low price for the five-star Breville the Barista Touch for Prime Day
Make barista-quality coffee in the comfort of your own home
The big Amazon Prime Day event hasn't even officially begun, but 4th of July sales are here, and I've already spotted some game-changing deals on top-rated tech for your home. Right now, you can get the Breville the Barista Touch at Amazon for $799.95 (was $999.95). This 20% discount brings the impressive bean-to-cup coffee machine back down to a record-low price.
I want to let you know about this one as it's one of the best coffee maker deals I've seen for a while, and it'll have you making barista-level coffee like a pro. The Breville the Barista Touch is also one of the best coffee makers you can buy today, as it serves up tasty and consistent coffee. Whether you're a flat white fan or a cappuccino aficionado, this is the machine that does it all.
Today’s best Breville coffee maker deal
This is the machine that has it all: a compact integrated grinder, tamping functionality, auto-dosing, and auto milk frothing. With all these features, you might think it'd be a nightmare to use, but its user-friendly interface means anyone can operate it. We appreciate it's an investment, but it’s hardly surprising that it tops our look at the best espresso machines, so don't miss your chance to get it for a record-low price.
In our Breville the Barista Touch review, we had no hesitation when giving it a full five out of five stars. Described as the “best-value automatic home coffee maker for all skill levels”, this is the machine that delivers on all fronts. Say hello to great coffee every single time.
We also loved the built-in touchscreen, which guides you through every step of the process by informing you of what settings you need to change to make things perfect. There are also customized steam presets for automatically making great plant-based milks. For most people, it’ll be the ultimate coffee maker, as you can spend as much or as little time with it as you like while still getting great results.
