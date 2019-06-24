The best cheap coffee makers on sale in June 2019

Finding a coffee maker used to be a simple task, but now brewing a cup of joe is a much more complicated matter. There are hundreds of different brands and models that all offer various features and price points. You can choose from coffee makers that make lattes, froth milk, and even make iced beverages. To help you out, we've compiled a list of the best cheap coffee makers so you can brew the best-tasting coffee while also getting the best deal.



We've included a wide range of coffee makers from top brands such as Ninja, Breville and Mr. Coffee to name a few. We also included different models that offer a variety of features such as 24-hour programmability, customizable presets, and adjustable temperature.



Check out our list of coffee makers below and find out which brand and price is best for you.

Image credit: Mr. Coffee

Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker

No fuss at a low price

Product dimensions: 12.56 x 11.76 x 8.43-inch | Weight: 3.6lbs | Serving Size: 12 cups | Power: 900W

Affordable

Grab-a-cup auto pause

Removable basket filter

If you're looking for an affordable no-frills coffee maker, then the Mr. Coffee 12-cup coffee maker is a great option. The classic coffee maker has a 12-cup capacity and features a convenient auto-pause functionality. This allows you to get a cup of coffee before the brew cycle has finished, and once you place the carafe back, the brew will complete its cycle. The Mr. Coffee also features a removable basket filter that lifts out for quick and easy filling and cleaning.

Image credit: Keurig

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

Convenient and fast single-cup coffee

Product dimensions: 9.8 x 13.3 x 13-inch | Weight: 10lbs | Serving Size: 6 cups

Brews three different K-Cup Pod sizes

Brew time is less than one minute

Available in multiple colors

The best-selling Keurig K-Cup Coffee Maker uses pods to brew coffee in under a minute. Simply insert a pod, select your desired brew size, and enjoy your morning cup of joe. The single-serve coffee maker brews multiple K-Cup Pod sizes, so you have different options on the strength of your coffee. The Keurig includes a 48oz water reservoir so you can brew at least six cups before having to refill.



If you're worried about k-cup options, several brands like Starbucks and Folgers offer K-Cups in a variety of different flavors. The Keurig K-Classic is also available in multiple colors to help match your kitchen decor.

Image credit: Cuisinart

Cuisinart Programmable Coffeemaker

Built-in bean grinder

Product dimensions: 8.27 x 11.61 x 16.34-inch | Weight: 13.8lbs | Serving Size: 12 cups

24-hour programmable

Built-in charcoal water filter

Coffee strength selection

If you enjoy fresh, ground great-tasting coffee, then the Cuisinart Programmable Coffeemaker is for you. The coffee maker includes a built-in burr grinder that automatically grinds beans before brewing. The coffee maker allows you to choose between three different strengths (strong, medium, or mild), and the grind-control function allows you to program the amount of coffee to grind. The bean hopper holds up to a half pound of beans and comes with a sealed lid to prevent moisture. The Cuisinart coffee maker can brew up to 12 cups of coffee at a time and includes a charcoal water filter to remove impurities.

Image credit: Ninja

Ninja Hot and Cold Coffee Maker

Brews hot and iced coffee

Product dimensions: 11.8 x 10 x 15-inch | Weight: 11.73lbs | Serving Size: 10 cups

Built-in frother

Six brew sizes

Separate tea brew basket

Enjoy a variety of delicious caffeine beverages with the Ninja Hot and Cold Coffee Maker. The Ninja system includes six different brew sizes and makes five different coffee and tea brew styles that consist of hot coffee and tea and ice drinks like cold brew and iced coffee. The Ninja includes individual coffee and tea baskets to keep flavors separated and will recognize which basket is in use to display coffee and tea drink options. Our favorite feature of the Ninja Hot and Cold coffee maker is the built-in fold-away milk frother. This allows you to create specialty drinks like cappuccinos, matcha tea lattes, flat whites, and more.



Because the Ninja can create more beverages than your average your coffee maker, it's also more expensive, but If you think about all the money you'll save at your local coffee shop, then the Ninja could be worth every penny.

Image credit: Breville

Breville Precision Brewer Coffee Maker

Premium coffee at a high price

Product dimensions: 12.4 x 6.7 x 15.7-inch | Weight: 13lbs | Serving Size: 12 cups

Six pre-programmed settings

Adjustable temperature

Brews hot and cold coffee

The Breville Precision Brewer is for java lovers that enjoy premium coffee at home. The Precision Brewer is a drip coffee maker that brews craft filter coffee automatically. The Breville features six different modes that include different strengths and temperatures such as hot, iced, and cold brew. You can also adjust the precise temperature, flow rate, and contact time.



The coffee maker includes dual filter baskets so you can control the volume of coffee brewed. The Precision Brewer also includes a thermocoil heating system that delivers water that is purer than typical brewing systems that use aluminum.

