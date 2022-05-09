The best Keurig coffee maker sales and deals for May 2022

Keurig coffee maker sales are in demand all year long thanks to the growing popularity of the convenient kitchen appliance. To help you find the best online deals, we've listed the most popular Keurig coffee maker models below with today's cheapest prices available online.



Launched back in 1992, Keurig stands apart from other coffee makers because it uses small pods called K-Cups to quickly brew a cup of coffee or tea in minutes. Since its initial launch, Keurig has come out with several different models with new features so you can enjoy hot coffee, iced coffee, and espresso with the same convenience as the original machine.



While a Keurig isn't the cheapest coffee maker on the market, the machines fall in the more affordable range, with prices starting at just $79.99 for the smallest device. You'll regularly find Keurig coffee maker sales, which is why we've created this guide with the most popular models listed below so you can find the best coffee maker for you at the lowest price available.

The best Keurig coffee maker sales

Image credit: Keurig

Keurig's original coffee maker is the K-Classic and it's a great option for families looking for an everyday coffee maker. The single-serve coffee maker brews three different K-Cup Pod sizes (6, 8, 10 ounces), so you have various options on the strength of your coffee. The Keurig also features a 48oz water reservoir so you can brew at least six cups before having to refill and an auto-off function that automatically turns off your coffee maker after it's been idle for two hours.



The K-Classic was first launched in 2015, and while this specific model has received upgrades, it's Keurig's original coffee maker. That means you can regularly find the machine on sale from its original price of $149.99.

If you're working with a compact space (or budget), the K-Mini is a fantastic option thanks to its small design and a cheap price tag of just $79.99. The Keurig K-Mini is less than five inches wide, so it can easily fit in small kitchens and can still brew any cup size between 6 to 12 ounces with Keurig K-cups.



While you're still getting quick and convenient coffee brewed in under one minute, because of its size, the K-Mini features a one-cup reservoir, which means you have to add water for each brew. This isn't ideal for a big family or an office, but if you're looking for a cheap Keurig for just yourself, the K-Mini is the coffee maker for you.



The Keurig K-Select coffee maker is similar to the K-Classic but has additional features and a slightly lower price tag, retailing at $139.99. While the K-Classic brews three sizes, the K-Select brews four sizes (6oz, 8oz, 10oz, 12oz) and has a larger 52-ounce water reservoir. Perhaps the biggest difference is the K-Classic's Strong Brew button which allows you to brew your coffee at a higher intensity for a bold, rich flavor.



The Keurig K-Select also comes in several different color choices, and you can regularly find the coffee maker on sale, dropping to as low as $69.99 during last year's Prime Day sale.

If you want the convenience of the K-Cup Pods, but you still want a regular coffee maker, then Keurig's K-Duo is the appliance for you. The Keurig K-Duo includes a single-serve k-cup pod to make a cup of coffee in under a minute and a 12-cup glass carafe and heating plate that uses regular ground coffee. The K-Duo can brew a 6, 8, 10, or 12-cup carafe and a 6, 8, 10, or 12-ounce cup, and both share a large 60-ounce water reservoir.



You're getting the best of both worlds in one simple appliance, which is why the Keurig K-Duo retails for $189.99. That's more than your average coffee maker and the most expensive Keurig from our list, but you're essentially getting two coffee makers. You can often find the K-Duo on sale, dropping to as low as $99.99 during Black Friday of last year.

