Best Nespresso Machine 2022: our top 8 machines for a quick coffee

The best Nespresso machine will give you and your kitchen a little boost. They make good, quality coffee often with just one touch of a button, and look so wonderfully smart on the kitchen countertop with their shiny accents and compact stature.

While they are one of the best coffee makers (opens in new tab) for making a single-serve brew, they make more than just one type of coffee. Nespresso sells a variety of pods, with its most recent capsule being the return of the Pumpkin Spice - rather apt as we move into the cooler months of the year. You'll find that some Nespresso machines also come with a built-in steam wand, making it a bit easier to froth milk to your liking.

Notably, there are a lot of Nespresso machines to choose from, since Magimix, Sage and Krups (to name a few) are now proudly backing the already-popular machines. This is where we step in. We have reviewed all of the options you see in this guide. The factors we have looked out for include ease of set up and use, how well it can make a good coffee and the cleaning and maintenance requirements.

Nespresso isn't the only machine to make a good coffee - we've rounded up several of the best espresso machines (opens in new tab) - so if you want some more options or to flex your newfound barista skills, you may wish to compare.

Keep scrolling to find out which Nespresso machines we tested made the cut to feature in this guide, and what our reviewers really thought about them.

Best Nespresso machine: tried and tested by us

1. Nespresso Pixie by Krups The best Nespresso machine you can get Specifications Best for: Compact spaces Power: 1260W Water tank capacity: 23.7 fl.oz/ 0.7L Pressure: 19 bar Dimensions: 9.25 x 4.4 x 12.8 inches / 23.5 x 11.1 x 32.6cm Reasons to buy + Compact + Easy to use + Inexpensive Reasons to avoid - No milk frother - Only two drink choices - Parts aren't dishwasher safe

If you're tightly restricted on countertop space then the Nespresso Pixie by Krups is the answer to your single-serve coffee wishes.

On test, our reviewer found that the Pixie was very easy to use, and offered a hassle-free way of making a morning coffee. It took on average 25 - 30 seconds to preheat, and an espresso took just 15 seconds to pour. We were really impressed with the thick crema that the machine consistently produced, too, which resulted in a coffee tasting neither burnt nor overly bitter.

A favorite feature of ours on the Nespresso Pixie is that upon removing the drip tray, it reveals an integrated bin for 10 used capsules. It's easily removed for emptying and cleaning. Additional cleaning is occasionally required to rinse the bin and drip tray, but that's about it, so there's not too much washing-by-hand to do - although it would be useful if you could pop the parts into the dishwasher. As with all coffee makers, a descale will be required to help maintain the machine after every 1000 capsules.

2. Nespresso by Krups Vertuo Plus Best budget Nespresso machine Specifications Best for: Budget Power: 1260W Water tank capacity: 40.5fl oz / 1.2L Pressure: 15 bar Dimensions: 12.79 x 9.17 x 13.1 inches / 32.5 x 23.3 x D33.5cm Reasons to buy + Convenient + Variety in coffee Reasons to avoid - Pods are not always easy to recycle - Expensive to run

The Nespresso by Krups Vertuo Plus is a good option for sharing with housemates, or not sharing in the 'home office'. It has an automatic head and capsule ejection, and a moveable water tank, so it has a bit more going on than some of the other Vertuo machines in the range.

What we liked about this pod coffee machine during testing is how convenient, neat, reliable and easy to use it is. The machine is all self-contained and we feel that there are few kitchens, living rooms or offices that you couldn't sneak one of these into. A downside to using this machine is that we felt it was pretty sterile in that we couldn't smell it when coffee was being brewed. If you're eco-conscious then signing up to the Nespresso pod recycling scheme would be a thing to do.

With 5 different cup sizes and a quick heat-up time of around 15 - 20 seconds, we feel that this Nespresso machine is worth a punt (if it meets all your requirements).

3. Grind One UK only: best premium Nespresso machine Specifications Best for: premium look and feel Power: 1250-1450W Water tank capacity: 40.5fl oz / 1.2L Pressure: 19 bar Dimensions: 10.1 x 7.3 x 13.22 inches / 25.9 x 18.6 x 33.6cm Reasons to buy + Produces smooth, rich espresso + Pours two quantities of coffee + Simple to use Reasons to avoid - Expensive - No way to texturize milk - Bulky

Made from stainless steel and backed by a two-year guarantee, the Grind One is a Nespresso machine that (we feel) is built to last. The quality of materials used to make the machine means that it looks good sitting on the countertop, too.

During testing, we found that the Grind One produced smooth, rich espresso with a thick crema quality. We liked that you can customize the volume of coffee dispensed during the brewing process, which makes it a good choice for those wanting to try their hand at playing barista. The machine itself is very easy to use, since it is a pod machine after all. It takes Grind coffee pods and all other original-style Nespresso capsules.

A thing to note is that it doesn't come with a built-in milk texturizer, although one can be bought separately (opens in new tab). It's also a little on the bulky side so if space is tight, we'd recommend the next Nespresso machine on the list: the De'Longhi Lattissima One.

4. De'Longhi Lattissima One Best Nespresso machine for making lattes Specifications Best for: Texturizing milk without an additional appliance Power: 1450W Water tank capacity: 33.8fl oz / 1L Pressure: 19 bar Dimensions: 14.17 x 14.96 x 7.6 inches / 36 x 38 x 19.5cm Reasons to buy + Flavoursome Nespresso pod system + Easy to use, automatic milk dispenser + Unobtrusive design ideal for those short on countertop space Reasons to avoid - Pod-only system - Geared towards single serve coffees - Limited milk and water dispenser capacities

Available in a crisp white or shiny black colorway, the De'Longhi Lattissima One is a compact and easy to clean espresso machine which we think is best suited to kitchens where countertop space is tight.

The machine may well be the smallest in the Nespresso lineup at De'Longhi but it has everything you need on board to create delicious coffee - from thick and creamy espressos to tall and creamy lattes. Our reviewer found that it produced a 'satisfying in strength and smooth to drink' espresso, although we found that the smaller the coffee cup the thicker and tastier the crema.

It is worth noting that Lattissima One does not come with a steam wand for making micro foam, but it does have its own automatic ‘Rapid Cappuccino System’ to dispense milk straight into your cup. This capsule machine won’t allow you to experiment with freshly ground beans and artisan filter flavors, either, which is the case for all of the machines featured in this guide.

5. Philips L'OR Barista Sublime UK only: best nespresso machine with double spout Specifications Best for: Making two drinks at the same time Power: 1450W Water tank capacity: 27.05 fl.oz/ 0.8-litre Pressure: 19 bar Dimensions: 4.3 x 5.11 x 15.7 inches / 11 x 13 x 40cm Reasons to buy + Compact + Easy to use + Can make two drinks at the same time Reasons to avoid - No integrated milk frother - May not be large enough for some

The Philips L'OR Barista Sublime is one of the latest Nespresso machines to be launched. Its USP is that it is double spouted, meaning that it can make two drinks at the same time. It also accepts the new and exclusive L’OR Barista XXL capsules, which contain double the amount of coffee than the smaller capsules

Our reviewer found that this pod coffee machine was easy to use and produced delicious results. The machine does come with a selection box of nine capsule samples which is plenty to get going - although we would have preferred some more decaf options - and each one did not disappoint. The most useful out of the three settings we found was Lungo because it suited our 350ml mugs the best.

There are a couple of things that the Philips L'OR Barista Sublime is missing for us. The first is that there is no integrated milk frother with this model of L'OR coffee machine. And the second point to make is that you would struggle to make more than two cups or mugs of coffee quickly and on demand.

6. Nespresso Vertuo Next Best Nespresso machine for tight spaces Specifications Best for: Compact spaces Power: 1260W Water tank capacity: 37.1 fl oz / 1.1L Pressure: 19 bar Dimensions: 5.6 x 16.9 x 12.4 inches / 14.2 x 42.9 x 31.4 cm Reasons to buy + Incredibly easy to use + Good crema on the coffee + Virtually mess-free Reasons to avoid - Pods are expensive - You have to buy a separate milk frother - Recycling the pods could be easier

The Vertuo Next is the smallest in the Nespresso Vertuo line-up of coffee makers. If space is tight, and you need a near-instant coffee, then this would be a good option to consider.

We found that it created consistently smooth espresso and americanos and that it genuinely couldn't be easier to use - all you have to do is place a pod inside, and press a button. There are five different cup sizes to choose from, and the clean-up time is very minimal.

As with a lot (if not all) Nespresso machines featured in this guide, you can only make espressos or americanos with this coffee machine unless you buy a separate milk frother. You are also going to be left with empty capsules which can't go in the household recycling so, if you're eco-conscious, signing up for the Nespresso recycling scheme would be of interest.

7. Dualit Cafe Plus UK only: best Nespresso machine for quick, convenient coffee Specifications Best for: Making a quick, convenient coffee Power: 1140-1365W Water tank capacity: 28fl oz/ 800ml Pressure: 19 bar Dimensions: 11.7 x 5.9 x 16.3 inches / 29.8 x 15 x 41.5cm (h x w x d) Reasons to buy + Slim footprint + Simple control panel + Can brew tea as well as coffee Reasons to avoid - Can't fit a standard mug - Thin crema on espresso - Milk frother is an additional cost

The Dualit Cafe Plus is the only dedicated capsule coffee maker from the brand. It's compatible with Nespresso original capsules, plus Dualit even makes its own range; we tried out the 50-capsule taster pack.

During our at-home tests, we found that it made coffee with ease - and tea, too. It doesn't come with a milk frother to heat or froth milk, but there is a standalone milk frother to purchase separately (opens in new tab). If you want, Dualit also has its own means of enabling you to recycle the used coffee pods at home - the Dualit EcoPress (opens in new tab) - which can be used by all Nespresso compatible brands.

Overall we think that this Nespresso machine performed well, but the lack of space on the drip tray for a full-size mug proved frustrating, and espressos had a disappointingly thin crema. Therefore, is a good option for making a quick, convenient cup of coffee.

8. Wacaco Nanopresso Best portable Nespresso machine Specifications Best for: Travelling Power: N/A Water tank capacity: 2.7fl oz / 80ml Pressure: 18 bar Dimensions: 6.14 x 2.4 x 2.8 inches / 15.6 x 6.2 x 7.1cm Reasons to buy + Great tasting coffee + Espresso on the go Reasons to avoid - Requires focus - Boiling water required

If you want to make a coffee when you're out exploring or would prefer to save some dollar instead of visiting a coffee house, then we can highly recommend the Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker.

It's a pocket-sized Nespresso machine which will brew an espresso with a few pumps. After a few attempts on test, we achieved a gorgeously smooth, rich crema with every shot. It's so simple to use and, therefore, easy to tweak the settings to suit your taste requirements. You can switch between Nespresso pods and grinds, so it's a versatile little coffee maker too.

You will need to boil water and find a flat spot to pour the coffee into, but this is the most complicated the Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker will get.

How we test Nespresso coffee machines

To create this guide we drank a lot of coffee. Each Nespresso coffee maker has been tested in the home of our reviewers for at least a couple of weeks, with coffee being drunk at least once a day from the machine on review.

As well as assessing how well the Nespresso machine makes coffee, we've also looked into how easy the product is to set up and keep clean. From the point of delivery through to cleaning the machine after a few weeks of heavy use, we've covered all the things that you, the customer, will be wanting to know about before buying one.

During testing, we also take into account the overall design of each Nespresso coffee maker - how it looks, how much space it’ll take up on your kitchen counter, whether the water tank is removable for easy refills, and how the machine looks as a whole.

The majority of these Nespresso machines are single-serve so we've considered how easily, and quickly, you can make more than one cup/mug of coffee on demand. You would have seen that a lot of them have removable drip trays or drip trays with an adjustable height so your favorite mugs can be catered for, so we've put this to the test too.

What is the difference between a coffee machine and a Nespresso machine?

The main difference between a coffee machine and a Nespresso machine is that a Nespresso machine only makes an espresso coffee. Coffee machines consume the drip, pour and filter coffee machines, too. All of these make a greater volume of coffee than a Nespresso machine, which are often only single-serve.