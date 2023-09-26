FAQs

Is Breville a reliable brand? For the most part, yes. Breville and Sage are known for their reliability along with offering high-end features for many of their products. While some items may cost more than the competition, you're generally guaranteed a product that will last a long time. The company sells many replacement parts to help you maintain items for longer, too.

What is the Breville warranty? All products have a one-year limited product warranty. When purchasing a new coffee maker, it's also possible to purchase an additional warranty cover. Either three or four years are available for varying prices. These extend your coverage past the manufacturer's warranty and cover you for damage from power surges or electrical failures. You'll also receive fast out-of-warranty replacements with free shipping and no fees.

Can I earn cashback with Breville Appliances? When buying a Breville espresso or coffee machine, you can earn cash back by also ordering coffee regularly from beanz.com. Register your coffee machine purchase to get a cashback code then for every 13 bags you purchase at beanz.com, you get $50 cashback up to a total of $200 within 24 months.

What is Breville+? Breville+ comes with any Breville appliance compatible with the service. The app provides you with over 1,000 guided recipes, live and on-demand classes, cooking guides and other tips. Crucially, it's exclusive content that helps you get the most from your purchase with guides such as how to air fry food, how to make the perfect pizza, or how to roast a chicken. The app is partnered with many recipe outlets such as New York Times Cooking and Serious Eats.

How do I contact Breville? There are three key ways to contact Breville|Sage Appliances. Firstly, it's possible to start a support web chat from the website. Alternatively, you can create a new case ticket if the issue isn't urgent. Do so by logging into the support hub. Another contact method is to call support at 866-273-8455. The phone line is open Monday to Friday between 8AM and 4:30PM PT.

Hints and Tips

Check for sales: Head to the Breville|Sage Appliances store and you'll see certain categories with a Sale button next to them. This is where the latest discounts are and they change semi-regularly depending on what the company is promoting at the time. Take a look to see what's available and potentially save big on your next purchase.

Buy remanufactured products: Breville sells a number of remanufactured products. These are like-new items that have been refurbished to Breville's standards. They have a six-month warranty so you shouldn't have a problem with the product. The remanufactured or refurbished store stocks a wide range of products with juicers, coffee makers, ovens, and food processors all featured. There's also free shipping on all refurbished orders.

Sign up for the Beanz cashback scheme: If you've just invested in an espresso machine or coffee maker, you need the beans to roast with it. Use your cashback promo code to start earning cashback as you buy. Each 13 bags purchased gives you $50 cashback with up to $200 to be earned within 24 months. It can work out as good value over that length of time.

Consolidate your purchases: There's free shipping over $49. If you're buying a new machine, this won't be an issue. However, if you buy some accessories, you may fall under the free shipping fee. Simply put buy more and invest in some extra consumables you'll likely need in the future now to avoid paying the shipping costs.

Sign up for the Breville newsletter: Signing up for the Breville newsletter gives you a heads-up when any sales are about to begin and informs you of new product launches. The sooner the better for grabbing the best discounts. This is likely to be most useful during popular sales events.

Shop during the holidays: As with so many retailers, shopping around the holidays often provides you with the best discounts when buying something from Breville or Sage Appliance. Black Friday, Christmas, July 4th, and other key holidays tend to feature the best discounts. If it's near one of these holidays hold off if you're able to do so until then to see how much extra you could save.