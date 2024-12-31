The future of coffee - 3 hot trends brewing in 2025

The new year is just around the corner, and it looks like 2025 will be an exciting time for coffee aficionados. We spoke to Colin Morrison, Managing Director at Small Batch Coffee Roasters, to get an insight into what the next 12 months might hold in the world of coffee.

Morrison says one of the biggest developments is an increased interest in sustainably sourced coffee. Coffee drinkers are now thinking more about where their favorite beverage comes from, how it's grown, and its effect on people and the environment.

"The growing awareness of environmental issues is driving this shift," he says. "Consumers are increasingly conscious of their ecological footprint and are looking for ways to make sustainable choices in their everyday lives, including their coffee habits. This includes seeking transparency in sourcing, reducing waste, and supporting ethical farming practices.

"Speciality coffee has a unique story to tell - one that highlights the farmers, the land, and the communities involved. Customers care about that connection and want to ensure their coffee choices have a positive environmental and social impact."

Ethical coffee roasters should be able to show traceability, from the farm right to the roasted beans you buy (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're interested in choosing more sustainably sourced coffee, Morrison says you should look beyond the labels. Instead, search for coffee roasters who can demonstrate traceability, from the farm to the packaged beans you buy. He also advises looking for recyclable packaging when choosing coffee.

"Finally, supporting roasters who invest in carbon-neutral or low-impact roasting processes will be key to enjoying coffee sustainably," he adds.

Premium pods

Coffee pods are also set for a new lease of life in 2025. Back in April, the world was introduced to Nunc. Nunc is a semi-automatic espresso machine that uses AI to predict the final taste of your coffee before you've brewed it and displays it in a graphic on top of the brewing group. However, this is just scratching the surface. We're likely to see even more advances next year, with possible applications like using machine learning to detect the type of coffee beans or coarseness of a grind and adapt the rest of the coffee maker's brew settings appropriately.

Interestingly, the Nunc coffee machine uses pre-weighed doses of roasted specialty beans identified and ground by the machine's SmartHopper. It seems that coffee capsules in general could be ripe for reinvention over the next 12 months.

Small Batch has released a new range of specialty coffee pods, defying the preconception that choosing capsules means sacrificing quality for convenience (Image credit: Small Batch Coffee Roasters)

According to Morrison, attitudes to capsules are changing, and choosing them no longer means sacrificing quality for convenience. He says coffee pods have undergone a transformation in recent years, and now appeal to discerning coffee enthusiasts.

"With advancements in technology and an emphasis on preserving the nuanced flavors of specialty coffee, pod manufacturers and roasters are delivering high-quality options," he says.

"Specialty coffee pods now capture the complexity, aroma, and character of higher quality coffees, making them a legitimate option for both specialty coffee lovers and those intrigued to try something new. For us at Small Batch Coffee Roasters, it’s about finding that balance between convenience and maintaining the integrity of the coffee experience."

If you want to try something different yourself, Small Batch has its own line of specialty coffee pods that are compatible with the best Nespresso machines.

Brew it yourself

Finally, I asked Morrison what he personally is most excited about when it comes to coffee in 2025.

"The surge in popularity of home espresso machines is an exciting trend for me because it brings specialty coffee closer to customers than ever before," he explained. "As more people invest in quality equipment at home, they’re seeking beans that match their machines’ potential - freshly roasted, high-quality coffee with nuanced flavors. This creates an opportunity for roasters to educate and inspire customers about coffee origins, roasting profiles, and brewing techniques."

Morrison is excited by the rising popularity of home expresso machines and the way people are experimenting with home brewing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Morrison is also glad to see home espresso enthusiasts becoming more adventurous, with many now exploring single-origin options and experimenting with new roasts. "This deepens the connection between roasters and their customers, fostering loyalty and a shared passion for coffee as a craft," he says.

"Additionally, as espresso machines become smarter and more user-friendly, more people will feel empowered to recreate café-quality beverages at home. This trend aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering an exceptional coffee experience, whether it’s enjoyed at one of our cafés or in the comfort of someone’s kitchen."

If you're thinking of investing in a new coffee maker for 2025, take a look at our roundup of the best espresso machines. Our team of testers has carefully curated a list of recommendations with options for every budget.