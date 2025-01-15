KitchenAid just gave you a new reason to upgrade your espresso machine

All KitchenAid espresso machines are now available in Porcelain White

The KF6 fully automatic espresso machine got the new look this week

I'll be testing and reviewing the KF6 over the next few weeks

If you've been considering upgrading your coffee machine this year, KitchenAid has just given you a new reason to consider taking the plunge. All the devices in its Espresso Collection are now available in Porcelain White – a warm, creamy color that KitchenAid first launched in 2023 in response to demand for appliances in soft shades.

The latest machine to get a Porcelain White makeover is the KF6 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine – a sibling of the excellent KF8 I reviewed last year, and which received a score of 4.5 stars out of five.

The KF6 is a bean-to-cup coffee machine with a color screen that lets you take your pick from a range of espresso-based drinks, then configure them to suit your tastes. You can adjust the strength and temperature of your drink, and even set the volume of liquid to suit your favorite cup.

You can also choose whether coffee or milk should be dispensed first, meaning you can avoid winding up with a brown spot in the middle of your cappuccino, as you do with most fully automatic coffee makers.

Review coming soon

The main difference between the KF6 and KF8 is that the latter offers a wider selection of drink options, and has a larger display with touch controls. The KF8 also supports personal profiles for eight people compared to six for the KF6, letting larger households and guests save their coffee configurations.

I'll be testing the KF6 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine very soon to see how it compares with the best espresso machines available right now, and whether it deserves a place in TechRadar's roundup of this year's best coffee makers.

