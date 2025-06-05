I tried Smeg’s new soda maker for two weeks – here are 3 things I love and one thing that terrifies me

When I heard Smeg was set to release its first soda maker, I wouldn’t classify my response as enthralled. In the wake of SodaStream and the huge hype for at-home beverages, it just doesn’t feel quite as exciting as it once may have been - but that all changed once I laid eyes on Smeg’s soda maker.

I’ve been using the Smeg Soda Maker as my go-to office drink maker, and there’s a lot to love - including its £160 / $220 price point, which is just a touch higher than the arguably less attractive Sodastream Terra (though that comes with a free CO2 canister and flavoring where Smeg’s does not).

Beyond its un-Smeg-like good value proposition, here are three things I love about the brand’s newest appliance - and one thing that I don’t.

1. Gorgeous design

One common remark I’ve heard from colleagues envying my carbonation station is that there’s a surprising deviation from Smeg’s classic style in its latest appliance. Available in four suitably svelte finishes (black, white, teal, and blue), it’s still unmistakably Smeg - the pride of place logo makes sure of that - but otherwise it’s actually more modern-looking than most of Smeg’s more retro products.

That’s because technically, the Smeg Soda Maker is actually part of its new, more modern Collezione collection alongside appliances like the Smeg BCC13 coffee maker , although these aren’t too far of a departure from Smeg’s usual flair.

One screw-in CO2 canister can create up to 60 litres of carbonated beverages, and if you want your water to pack a punch, you can add flavoring after fizzing.

Personally, I’d love to see a more retro approach to further differentiate it from other soda makers, adding some of the classic rounded edges and the iconic enamel finish, but it’s still suitably stylish.

2. Plug and power free

Smeg’s soda maker follows suit with much of its competition; there are no wires or power supplies to wrangle. In fact, it’s entirely analog, and doesn’t even require batteries - that, paired with its lightweight design, makes it easily portable when entertaining all while keeping countertop clutter to a minimum. While that’s not entirely unique in the soda-making business, Smeg has fantastically combined portability with style in its first soda maker.

All you need to do to operate Smeg’s soda maker is twist the carbonation dial at the front of the machine (where Smeg’s logo is printed), releasing CO2 into the attached reusable bottle.

Of course, it wouldn’t be any fun if there weren’t some form of digital element to it, and that takes form in the QR code printed underneath the drip tray, which gives extra beverage-making advice.

3. Ditch the plastics

Smeg is keen to talk about sustainability as part of this launch, though that’s not been paired with any impact reporting or manufacturing claims for the soda maker itself. It does, however, come with a reusable 800ml bottle made from Tritan Renew, a dishwasher-safe and BPA-free premium material composed of 80% recycled plastic.

The biggest impact, perhaps, is instead in the amount of plastic you can save from landfill; as mentioned before, each gas cartridge equates to up to 60 litres of sparkling water, and if you buy sparkling water by the litre bottle like I do, that could save you a whole lot of time - and money - in the long run, in addition to reducing plastic waste.

Plus, it’s compatible with a wide range of CO2 canisters, some of which can be refilled at selected retailers - bonus.

One thing less than fizztastic

Broadly, as you can tell, I love Smeg’s soda maker, but I take slight issue with its vague printed instructions, which led to an anxiety-inducing first attempt. Instead of providing a rough guideline for how long to hold the dial, Smeg’s only guidance is to gently turn for less fizz and hold for longer for more.

That would be all well and good if I weren’t dealing with actual gas in a confined vessel; though I’m sure there’s a valve somewhere in the device to release excess pressure.

Still, it could do with idiot-proofing, at least for this particular idiot. My very first attempt at “gentle” carbonation resulted in barely-fizzy water, which had entirely flattened within minutes. On my next attempt, I tried the opposite approach and held based solely on gut feel for the fizziness, which quickly turned to terror when the bottle began violently shaking, I assume from over-carbonation.

It’s a very minimal criticism, but if, like me, you have little experience with at-home carbonation, it’s always better to be safe than sorry. Thankfully, there’s a companion app packed with top tips for well-fizzed beverages, so make sure to check this out once you’ve picked up your Smeg soda maker, which is available for £160 / $220 at Amazon or Smeg .