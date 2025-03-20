Smeg's color of the year is like a Venetian canal winding through your kitchen, and it's making me want to hop in a gondola

Smeg's color of the year is Jade Green – a soft shade of turquoise

Three appliances are available in the color now, with more to follow

It continues the trend for kitchen appliances in warm, natural tones

Kitchen brand Smeg has revealed its official color of 2025 – a soft shade of turquoise called Jade Green. Smeg is an Italian company (the name is an acronym for Smalterie Metallurgiche Emiliane Guastalla), and it says the hue is reminiscent of the country's idyllic waters. Think of gondolas drifting along Venice's Grand Canal, and you've got the right idea.

There are currently three appliances available in the color: the Retro-Style Two-Slice Toaster, the Retro-Style Seven-Cup Electric Kettle, and the Collezione Digital Kitchen Scale, which launched last year.

Smeg says it will be splashing Jade Green onto two more products within the next few months, and judging by the images the company has released, it looks like those may be the Smeg Soda Maker and the Portable Induction Hub.

(Image credit: Smeg)

Color me impressed

Jade Green continues 2025's trend for kitchen appliances in warm, nature-inspired hues. It's a marked change from the clinical black, white, and stainless steel we've seen so much of over recent years.

Back in February, KitchenAid revealed that its color of the year is a soft shade of yellow called Butter, which looks good enough to eat.

That announcement followed the launch of the enormously popular (and surprisingly controversial) Evergreen Artisan Stand Mixer, which features a matte olive body and a natural walnut wood bowl for an arboreal look.

Some bakers were worried that the bowl, which needs to be hand-washed and oiled to stay in perfect condition, would be poorly suited to tasks like whisking eggs, though real-world baking tests provide it worked just as well as traditional stainless steel.

KitchenAid has also made all its automatic coffee machines available in a creamy shade called Porcelain White, and Breville has updated its best coffee makers with new colors too. The Brass Accents collection gives machines like the Barista Touch Impress a 2025 update in shades of navy blue, olive green, and off-white, with warm-toned metal detailing.

It's enough to make me want to redecorate my whole kitchen.