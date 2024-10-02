Small kitchen? No problem - Kenwood's tiny stand mixer lets you make up to 48 cupcakes and fits virtually anywhere

Kenwood has just revealed a pair of new mixers designed for small kitchens, which are as powerful as many full-sized appliances but take up far less of your valuable cupboard or countertop space.
The Kenwood Go Stand Mixer is priced at £249.99 (about $330 / AU$480) and stands just 30cm tall, allowing you to tuck it into a pan drawer or stash it more easily on a shelf. For comparison, the classic Kenwood kMix stand mixer is 35cm high, and the KitchenAid Classic Tilt-Head stand mixer requires 36cm headroom.
Unlike many compact mixers, which are mostly plastic, the Kenwood Go Stand Mixer has a metal body, giving it a more premium feel, and has beginner-friendly controls positioned front and center. There's even a carry handle on the top so you won't struggle to move it around your kitchen (a problem I know all to well).
Mobile mixing, no mess
If you're not baking loaves and big batches of cupcakes, the Kenwood QuickMix Go might be a better fit. This handheld mixer packs down into a case that resembles a lunchbox, which you can tuck between your cookbooks when it's not in use.
The case holds the mixer body, plus beaters, kneaders, and a measuring spoon. If you've ever made a mess by accidentally ejecting your mixer's beaters in the middle of preparing something, you'll be pleased to know that the QuickMix Go has a release button on the front to prevent that from happening again. There's also a slow start-up to prevent batter and cream from being flicked across the room and five mixing speeds to choose from.
The Kenwood QuickMix Go is available now for £39.99 (about $50 / AU$80), and like all appliances in Kenwood's Go range, the pair of new mixers come in two colors: storm blue and clay red.
Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, and is here to help you choose the right devices for your home and do more with them. When not working she's a keen home baker, and makes a pretty mean macaron.