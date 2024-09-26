Ninja's new portable air fryer lets you cook a 4lb chicken in the office

Ninja, maker of some of the best air fryers, has unveiled a new machine that lets you cook and reheat food anywhere with a power outlet. The Ninja Crispi (following the same naming convention as the Foodi, Slushi, and Creami) is a portable air-fryer that will allow you to cook golden nuggets and fries in your kitchen, at your desk, or anywhere else you can plug it in.

The Crispi cooking system comprises a set of specially designed glass containers, with a Power Pod that snaps onto the top. Once attached, the Power Pod detects the size of the container (4qt or 6qt) and begins circulating super-heated air to cook the food within.

Each glass container also has a reusable lid, so you can take your prepared food or leftovers ready to crisp up at lunchtime. No more soggy microwaved meals or plastic boxes. Once you're done, the whole system stacks together to take up minimal space in your kitchen cupboard.

Reheat leftovers, or cook an entire meal wherever you happen to be (Image credit: SharkNinja)

The world's your kitchen

The Crispi has four cooking modes (max crisp, bake, air fry and re-crisp), and according to Ninja, it can handle anything from light snacks through to a 4lb chicken. Bear in mind that it doesn't have an odor-absorbing filter, so preparing a roast at your desk might make you quite unpopular unless you're willing to share.

The Crispi is available to order now for $159.99 (about £120 / AU$230) direct from Ninja, and will be stocked at large US stores later this fall. Looking for something more conventional? Our roundup of the best air fryers is full of options if you'd rather confine cooking to your kitchen.

You might also like