These air fryer Nutella toast pies are the ultimate comfort snack

One of my favorite things to do is to have movie nights with my sons and we love to make different snacks for the occasion. As we're all huge Nutella fans, we're always on the lookout for treats that contain the spread. So when this air fryer Nutella toast pies recipe appeared on my TikTok, I knew I had to give it a go.

Yes, technically it's just Nutella on toast – and as easy and simple to make – but having the little pocket of melted chocolate inside and the fact you can serve them as handheld snacks seriously elevates it. It further proves just how versatile the best air fryers are, too.

Below, I show how to make air fryer Nutella toast pies whether it's for movie night, breakfast, dessert or any time you want a comforting treat.

Air fryer Nutella toast pies

The air fryer Nutella toast pies recipe I have followed is from @fitwaffle – aka Eloise Head – via her TikTok channel. It's been watched by 47 million people, and counting.

Air fryer Nutella toast pies: ingredients

Bread slices

Nutella

1 egg (beaten)

Powdered sugar (optional)

(Image credit: Future)

To make air fryer Nutella toast pies you will need the following:

Air fryer – I used the Tower Vortx 9 Litre Duo Capacity Basket Air Fryer with Smart Finish

Fork

Egg wash brush

Air fryer Nutella toast pies: method

Step 1: Cut the crusts off each slice of bread.

Step 2: Using your knuckle, gently press the middle of the bread to create a small square.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 3: Add a spoonful of Nutella to each square, and brush the edges with egg wash.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 4: Fold each slice in half to create pockets.

Step 5: Using the back of the fork, seal the edges and brush egg wash over the top of each pocket.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 6: Place the pockets in the air fryer at 356°F / 180°C for 5 minutes.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 7: Drizzle melted Nutella over each pocket, dust with powdered sugar and serve.

Air fryer Nutella toast pies: verdict

If you're after a warming, comforting treat at any time of day, you can't go wrong with these Nutella toast pies. They're quick and easy to make, and taste delicious. The only problem you'll have is trying not to eat all of the pies at once.

(Image credit: Future)

If you're still sitting on the fence and wondering whether to buy an air fryer, you may want to read our article to decide whether air fryers are worth it?

