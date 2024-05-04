These air fryer Nutella toast pies are the ultimate comfort snack
One of my favorite things to do is to have movie nights with my sons and we love to make different snacks for the occasion. As we're all huge Nutella fans, we're always on the lookout for treats that contain the spread. So when this air fryer Nutella toast pies recipe appeared on my TikTok, I knew I had to give it a go.
Yes, technically it's just Nutella on toast – and as easy and simple to make – but having the little pocket of melted chocolate inside and the fact you can serve them as handheld snacks seriously elevates it. It further proves just how versatile the best air fryers are, too.
Below, I show how to make air fryer Nutella toast pies whether it's for movie night, breakfast, dessert or any time you want a comforting treat.
Air fryer Nutella toast pies
The air fryer Nutella toast pies recipe I have followed is from @fitwaffle – aka Eloise Head – via her TikTok channel. It's been watched by 47 million people, and counting.
Air fryer Nutella toast pies: ingredients
- Bread slices
- Nutella
- 1 egg (beaten)
- Powdered sugar (optional)
To make air fryer Nutella toast pies you will need the following:
- Air fryer – I used the Tower Vortx 9 Litre Duo Capacity Basket Air Fryer with Smart Finish
- Fork
- Egg wash brush
Air fryer Nutella toast pies: method
Step 1: Cut the crusts off each slice of bread.
Step 2: Using your knuckle, gently press the middle of the bread to create a small square.
Step 3: Add a spoonful of Nutella to each square, and brush the edges with egg wash.
Step 4: Fold each slice in half to create pockets.
Step 5: Using the back of the fork, seal the edges and brush egg wash over the top of each pocket.
Step 6: Place the pockets in the air fryer at 356°F / 180°C for 5 minutes.
Step 7: Drizzle melted Nutella over each pocket, dust with powdered sugar and serve.
Air fryer Nutella toast pies: verdict
If you're after a warming, comforting treat at any time of day, you can't go wrong with these Nutella toast pies. They're quick and easy to make, and taste delicious. The only problem you'll have is trying not to eat all of the pies at once.
If you're still sitting on the fence and wondering whether to buy an air fryer, you may want to read our article to decide whether air fryers are worth it?
