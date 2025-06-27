Right now, you can pick up the super compact Ninja Crispi air fryer for just £124 at Amazon (was £179.99) – the cheapest it's ever been. With deals like this, why wait for Amazon Prime Day?

Unlike most air fryers, which are designed to be used strictly in your kitchen, the Ninja Crispi is made to be portable so you can heat up lunch and crisp up snacks anywhere. Want a hot meal in the office? No problem. Want to prepare a proper hot meal when you're travelling for work? It's just the thing.

As long as you can plug it in, you can cook. According to Ninja, you can even use it to cook a whole chicken, though we doubt that would make you too popular at work.

If you're in the US, you can grab the Ninja Crispi for $159.99 (was $179.99) at Amazon. That's not a record-low (it was slightly cheaper back in February), but it's still a decent price considering what you're getting.

Today's best Ninja Crispi deals

Ninja Crispi: was £179.99 now £124 at Amazon This is a huge discount on Ninja's portable air fryer, and a great early Prime Day deal. You're getting the PowerPod lid, plus two resealable glass containers to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. One of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year.

Ninja Crispi: was $179.99 now $159.99 at Amazon There's also a hefty discount on the compact Crispi in the US. This deal isn't quite as generous, but it's been a while since we've seen the portable fryer cheaper. This deal applies to the navy blue, sage green, and stone colorways.

When she tested the Ninja Crispi, our reviewer Karen Freeman found it super easy to use and clean, and noted that it cooks exceptionally quickly. It was better for frozen food and leftovers than for baking, but that makes sense for a portable fryer (unless you're really craving fresh muffins at work). Read our full Ninja Crispi review for more details.

If you're looking for a more conventional fryer, our roundup of the best air fryers includes something for every household and every budget.