I was shocked at just how easy and delicious air fryer sesame chicken is

I've tried to make many so-called 'fakeaways' in the past; meals that promise to rival the dishes you get from a takeout. Some have failed miserably, but others – like this air fryer sesame chicken recipe – are almost identical in terms of taste and texture.

My assumption, and the reason I hadn't attempted this recipe before is because I thought it would be difficult and time-consuming to get right. I couldn't have been more wrong. It's quick, easy and delicious.

So much so I'd happily choose to make it at home rather than ordering it in. I'd go as far as to say this recipe is one of my favorite dishes in all my time reviewing the best air fryers.

Below, I show how to replicate this sticky, sweet and spicy takeout favorite in your air fryer at home.

Air fryer sesame chicken

The air fryer crispy sesame chicken recipe I have followed is from @boredoflunch – aka Nathan Anthony – via his TikTok channel. It's been watched by 3 million people, and counting.

Air fryer sesame chicken ingredients

My take on this air fryer sesame chicken varies slightly from Nathan's original recipe because I don't like sriracha; only sriracha mayonnaise because it's less spicy.

If you don't have, or can't find, panko breadcrumbs, crushed up cornflakes are a good alternative. You can also use any form of flour but I get the best results with cornflour.

Chicken

100g panko breadcrumbs

Cornflour

1 egg (beaten)

Sesame seeds (optional)

Sauce

3 Tbsp sriracha or sriracha mayonnaise

3 Tbsp honey

2 Tbsp soy sauce

2 Tbsp sweet chilli sauce

1Tsp sesame oil

1 Tsp rice wine

(Image credit: Future)

To make air fryer sesame chicken you will need the following equipment:

Air fryer – I used the Tower Vortx 9 Litre Duo Capacity Basket Air Fryer with Smart Finish

Three bowls – one for the beaten egg, one for the breadcrumbs and one for the sauce

Air fryer sesame chicken method

Step 1: Coat the chicken in flour, then egg, then breadcrumbs. It helps to do each piece of chicken individually to avoid making a messy paste.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Step 2: Spray the chicken lightly with oil and place in the air fryer for 14 minutes at 400°F / 200°C.

Step 3: While the chicken is air frying, make the sauce by mixing all of the ingredients together in a mixing bowl.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 4: At the end of the 14 minutes, pour the sauce over the chicken and return to the air fryer for a further two minutes. Alternatively, you can heat the sauce in a pan and add the chicken to it.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 5: Top the chicken with sesame seeds, spring onions and chilli (optional) and serve.

Air fryer sesame chicken verdict

From the sticky sauce, to the succulent chicken, to even the way the sesame oil gently filled my kitchen with takeout aromas, this recipe is a standout for me. I've made it multiple times and served it with noodles, rice, and even ate a bowl of it on its own and I can't get enough.

(Image credit: Future)

