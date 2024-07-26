Time to pre-heat your credit card – KitchenAid has launched a whole range of bakeware to match your stand mixer

If you have one of KitchenAid's famous pastel-colored stand mixers, you can now jazz up your kitchen with a whole set of matching bakeware. Hopefully your wallet can take the heat, because there are 11 different sheets, trays, and pans available, including loaf tins, muffin pans, and cookie sheets - all in non-stick aluminized steel.

The whole set is available to buy on Amazon, with prices ranging from $9.99 for the 9in round cake pan to $16.99 for the 12-cup muffin pan. Each item comes in Beetroot, Mineral Water, Blue Velvet, Ink Blue, Pistachio, Silver, and Contour Silver.

The surface of each tray and pan is finished with a dual-layer coating that creates a food-safe non-stick surface, resists chipping and peeling, and is dishwasher-safe.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

What else is KitchenAid cooking?

The new bakeware arrives hot on the heels of the KitchenAid Go series of cordless appliances, which are all powered by the same interchangeable, rechargeable battery. Not only do you avoid the hassle of cables and plugs, you can also save some cash by buying just one power pack, and swapping it as required.

Each device can be bought with or without the battery, with the battery-free version costing around $30 less (and you might be able to save even more with a KitchenAid discount code).

We've tested both the KitchenAid Go Cordless Hand Blender and the KitchenAid Go Cordless Food Chopper, and were impressed just how well they performed for battery-powered devices, and how easy they were to use.

The KitchenAid Go range only comes in black for now, but if it proves popular enough, then perhaps Beetroot and Pistachio versions might arrive later on.

