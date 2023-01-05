This stand mixer is causing a stir at CES – and it's a smart option for bakers

Audio player loading…

We love cake here at TechRadar, and obviously we love tech, so when the two combine something pretty magical happens – and in this case, it's a smart mixer.

Our time at CES 2023 in Las Vegas has been pretty eye-opening, with some of the best robot vacuums and best smart home devices being unveiled. And the latest gadget to catch our eye is a counter-top appliance from GE Profile, which has been named a CES Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

The CES Innovation Awards program, which is run by the CTA, honors outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. It's judged by a panel of industry experts, including members of the media, designers, and engineers, with submissions judged based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics, and design. This year’s awards received a record-high number of more than 2,100 submissions.

But what is it about the GE Profile Smart Mixer that's causing such a, well, stir? Let's find out...

GE Profile Smart Mixer: the details

The GE Profile Smart Mixer (opens in new tab) is the first of its kind to be showcased at CES, and GE boldly claims that it's the 'smartest mixer in the USA'. That claim dates from July 2021, so things may have moved on since then, but there's no doubt that this stand mixer is disrupting the baking industry, with cutting-edge technology designed to help home cooks and bakers mix, whip, cream, and emulsify to perfection every time.

It features a built-in Smart Scale to precisely weigh ingredients directly in the mixing bowl, and Auto Sense Technology to actively monitor changes in texture and viscosity through motor torque feedback for an optimized mixing performance.

And get this: the GE Profile Smart Mixer even has voice control capabilities, so you can connect it to your Alexa or or Google Home device for hands-free control of stopping the mixer, setting a timer, and adjusting the speed.

You can pair the mixer with the Connect + app over Wi-Fi to receive software updates that GE says improve the appliance's performance over time, and the app also gives you access to step-by-step guided recipes that have been perfected in partnership with King Arthur Baking Company.

(Image credit: Allison PR)

GE Profile Smart Mixer is on display at the Innovation Awards Showcase during CES 2023 ,and is available exclusively from Crate & Barrel for $999.95 (opens in new tab) (about £830 or AU$1,460) in white, black or silver.